The Baker girls had a one-point lead over Nyssa in the first minute of the second half, and in the battle of Bulldogs in the BHS gym, that was a comfortable situation for Baker.

Baker scored the next 10 points, and 24 of the next 27, and rolled to a 56-39 win on Thursday evening, Jan. 26. It was the eighth win in a row for the Class 4A top-ranked Bulldogs, who improved to 15-1.

