The Baker girls had a one-point lead over Nyssa in the first minute of the second half, and in the battle of Bulldogs in the BHS gym, that was a comfortable situation for Baker.
Baker scored the next 10 points, and 24 of the next 27, and rolled to a 56-39 win on Thursday evening, Jan. 26. It was the eighth win in a row for the Class 4A top-ranked Bulldogs, who improved to 15-1.
The game played out very much like the previous nonleague matchup between Baker and Nyssa on Jan. 11 at Nyssa.
That night, Nyssa led 31-30 late in the third quarter. Baker responded with a 17-4 run and went on to win 57-37.
“Came out in the second half, really locked down defensively, we held them to 11 points,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “In the second half we stretched out the lead, hit some big threes. Jozie (Ramos) was shooting really well. She was just on tonight.”
The coach’s description of his daughter’s performance was an understatement.
Jozie Ramos had a career-high six 3-pointers -- she didn’t miss one -- and scored 32 points, including 10 of Baker’s first 13.
“I thought we played really well, we came out strong and just kept the momentum going,” Jozie Ramos said. “Even when we had droughts we didn’t let that affect us too much. We were just having a lot of fun.”
Rylee Elms, who missed Baker’s win over Pendleton on Tuesday, Jan. 24 with an illness, returned Thursday to play a key role both offensively, with eight points, but also in defending Gracie Johnson, Nyssa’s 6-foot-5 post who has signed to play for Utah State University.
Elms set up in front of Johnson, forcing Nyssa guards to try to lob passes to Johnson. Switching off with Ramos in that defensive role, Elms helped limit Johnson, who typically tallies more than 20 points, to 14.
Another commonality between Thursday’s game and the Jan. 11 contest at Nyssa — and between Baker’s game-changing scoring runs in those games — is Ramos.
In the first matchup, at Nyssa, Ramos scored 11 of the 17 points during the decisive stretch.
During the 10-point spurt that changed Thursday’s game, Ramos scored the final eight points over 66 seconds, including back-to-back 3-pointers in a 23-second span.
Her second 3-pointer gave Baker a 42-31 lead with 3:14 left in the third quarter and prompted a Nyssa timeout.
Baker was in control the rest of the way.
Macey Moore made a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give Baker a 47-34 lead entering the final period.
Thursday was Pink Night at BHS, with brightly colored streamers, balloons and T-shirts bringing awareness to breast cancer, along with raffles to raise money for the Billie Ruth Bootsma Clinic at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
The game started with an exchange of steals, and Nyssa had the first points on a shot by Johnson.
Ramos answered with a 3-pointer from the corner.
After ties at 7 and 9, Brooklyn Jaca had a steal and basket to give Baker the lead at 11-9. Baker never trailed again.
Ramos scored on an assist from Elms and Baker led 13-9. Ramos had 10 of the 13 points.
Moore and Elms each had a hoop to boost Baker’s lead to 19-12. Baker led 22-17 after the first quarter.
Ramos opened the scoring in the second quarter with her third 3-pointer, assisted by Moore. Ramos had another 3-pointer a minute later to give Baker its biggest lead to that point, at 28-17.
But Nyssa didn’t go away. The Bulldogs had won four straight games after losing to Baker on Jan. 11 and are ranked seventh among Class 3A teams.
An 11-4 run got Nyssa within 32-28 at halftime despite Johnson missing three of four free throws in the second quarter.
Brynlee Hartley, who led Nyssa with 14 points, made a 3-pointer to open the second half, cutting Baker’s lead to 32-31.
But that was as close as Nyssa would get.
“I think we all know our roles really well and play together really well,” Jozie Ramos said. “The team wouldn’t work if we didn’t have all those parts moving together.”
In the JV game, Baker rallied late but fell one point short, losing 39-38.
NYSSA (39)
Hartley 5 1-2 14, Vanmeter 0 0-0 0, Johnson 5 3-6 13, Telle-Jaquez 2 0-0 4, Trinidad 0 2-2 2, Arezmendi 1 0-0 2, Johns 0 1-2 1, Long 0 0-0 0, Hartley 1 0-0 3, Draper 0 104 1, Sapp 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-16 39.
BAKER (56)
Elms 4 0-0 8, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Llaurado 0 1-2 1, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Ramos 12 2-3 32, Jaca 2 0-0 4, Robb 0 0-2 0, Raborne 0 0-0 0, Moore 4 1-2 11, Whitford 0 0-0 0, Myer 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-9 56.
Nyssa 17 11 6 5 — 39
Baker 22 10 15 9 — 56
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.