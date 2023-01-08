Baker’s Rylee Elms didn’t hesitate when the ball landed in her hands with her team trying to rally for a win in the final minute.
The senior’s 15-foot shot from the left side of the key touched only air and the net on its game-deciding flight.
Elms’ shot with 45 seconds left gave Baker the lead for good, and the Bulldogs went on to a 56-44 win over Crook County on Saturday, Jan. 7 in the Baker gym.
“It felt good,” Elms said of her crucial shot. “Those 15-footers, I can usually knock those down.”
Another senior, Sydnee Pierce, made two clutch free throws with 22 seconds left to thwart the Cowgirls, who had overcome a 7-point deficit in the fourth quarter to push Baker to the brink.
Baker scored the final 15 points of the game, including seven free throws by another senior, Jozie Ramos, in the final 13 seconds after referees called two technical fouls on Crook County.
Ramos, who also had a basket at the buzzer, led all scorers with 27 points.
“The girls showed a lot of grit,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “I think it’s good to be in these situations, to battle through adversity. That’s why we’re playing these games.”
Elms said Baker players needed to remind themselves that they’re “fully capable of coming back” from a deficit, even in the final minute.
Baker, which improved to 9-1 and is ranked second in the state, led 37-30 a minute into the fourth quarter on Jozie Ramos’ free throw.
But the Cowgirls dominated most of the rest of the fourth quarter. Crook County, powered by a trio of 3-pointers, went on a 14-4 run to lead 44-41 with 2:10 left.
Katelynn Weaver, who led Crook County with 19 points, had two of the 3-pointers and eight of the 14 points, including the bank shot that gave the Cowgirls the 44-41 lead. Those also turned out to be their final points.
After Weaver’s basket, Baker’s Brooklyn Jaca threw a pinpoint outlet pass to Elms, who dodged a defender for a basket that got Baker to within 44-43 with 2:03 left.
Elms said the play was part of Baker’s strategy for breaking a full-court press.
After catching the long pass from Jaca, Elms had a Crook County defender right in front of her.
Elms said she knew she needed to fake a shot to get a better look at the basket.
“I figured (the defender) would jump, and she did,” Elms said.
Neither team scored for the next minute.
Jaca then forced a Crook County turnover with 56.6 seconds left.
On Baker’s next possession, Elms’ 3-pointer from the corner bounced off the rim, but Ramos corralled the rebound. She immediately fired a pass to Elms, who swished the 15-footer to give Baker the lead for good.
After a Crook County timeout with 34.5 seconds left, Weaver drove the baseline and her shot fell short. In the ensuing scrum for the rebound, the referees called a held ball — Ramos was the Baker player involved — and the possession arrow was in Baker’s favor.
Pierce was fouled, and she made both free throws.
Adding to the pressure, it was a one-and-one situation, so Pierce needed to make the first shot to get the second one.
“Free throws win games,” she said.
Pierce said she tried not to focus on the situation as she stood alone at the free throw line.
“I didn’t overthink it,” she said with a smile.
Pierce even looked over to the Baker bench to get her defensive assignment before the second free throw.
After Pierce’s free throws gave Baker a 47-44 lead, Crook County’s Chloe McKenzie missed a shot. Ramos grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 12.7 seconds left.
Ramos made both free throws, and Baker led 49-44.
Weaver’s shot missed, and Ramos again gathered in the rebound. She was fouled with 2.6 seconds left. The double technical foul gave Ramos six free throws — two for the foul, four for the technicals — and she made five of the shots.
Baker shot 32 free throws, making 22. That gave the Bulldogs an 18-point edge at the line, as Crook County shot just six free throws, making four.
Both teams had 17 field goals. Crook County had six 3-pointers, and Baker none.
Elms and Macey Moore joined Ramos in double figures, with 10 points each.
Jason Ramos said Baker’s late rally was an example of the Bulldogs’ balance and experience. Jozie Ramos, Moore and Jaca typically tally a majority of the Bulldogs’ points, but with the game on the line, Jason Ramos said he knew he could rely on Elms and Pierce to respond.
“We have confidence in all our girls, we expect every girl on the floor to be a threat to score,” he said. “Rylee stepped up and hit some shots. Syd’s free throws were huge. We preach it all the time, the importance of free throws.”
Baker’s fourth-quarter rally wasn’t the Bulldogs’ first against Crook County.
The Cowgirls led 15-12 after the first quarter and were ahead 18-14 early in the second quarter. Moore had four points to tie it 18, and Crook County led 20-18 after Kacy Wiederholt’s basket.
Baker then scored 12 straight points, 10 by Ramos, to lead 30-20 at halftime.
Crook County scored the first seven points of the third quarter to get within 30-27. Baker led 36-30 after three quarters.
Baker opens Greater Oregon League play by hosting rival La Grande on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.
CROOK COUNTY (44)
Ruiz 0 0-0 0, K. Weaver 7 3-4 19, Widerholt 3 0-0 8, Jonas 3 0-0 7, McKenzie 2 0-0 4, Fildes 2 1-2 6, Barker 0 0-0 0, R. Weaver 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-6 44.
BAKER (56)
Elms 5 0-0 10, Dalton 1 1-2 3, Llaurado 0 0-0 0, Pierce 0 2-2 2, Ramos 7 13-20 27, Jaca 1 2-3 4, Robb 0 0-0 0, Moore 3 4-5 10. Totals 17 22-32 56.
Crook County 17 22 12 6 — 57
Baker 12 18 6 20 — 56
Friday’s Game: Baker 55, Madras 45
As was the case against Crook County, Baker had to rally, but the Bulldogs’ deficit against the White Buffalos was considerably larger — but also earlier.
Madras led 28-19 at halftime.
Baker outscored Madras 36-17 in the second half.
Moore led Baker with 17 points. Sophomore Ashlyn Dalton had a season-high 10 points, including two 3-pointers.
