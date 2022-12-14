The Baker girls basketball team gained control from the opening tip in a rematch against Fruitland on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the Baker gym.
Senior post Jozie Ramos scored two baskets in the first 29 seconds, and she went on to amass a game-high 18 points leading the Bulldogs to a 53-30 win.
Baker, which beat Fruitland 52-18 on Dec. 6, improved to 4-0.
Ramos ended up with six points in the first quarter, matched by fellow senior Macey Moore, as Baker led 16-6 after the first quarter.
Moore made a jumper from a foot inside the 3-point line on an assist from senior Brooklyn Jaca.
Sophomore Ashlyn Dalton added a pair of free throws, and junior Emma Llaurado, an exchange student from Spain, had a basket.
Baker’s onslaught continued in the second quarter, as Moore made a 3-pointer, and senior Sydnee Pierce made a clean lay-in on another assist by Jaca.
Senior Makenzie Flanagan broke through a group of defenders for an inside basket, and Ramos and Jaca had baskets as Baker led 32-10 at halftime. Ramos had 13 of her 18 points in the first half.
The Grizzlies surged in the third quarter, becoming the first Baker opponent to reach double digits in any quarter and outscoring Baker 15-9.
Ramos had a basket and made two free throws after Fruitland coach Willie Lake was called for a technical foul.
“We had a great first half, we came out and we executed in the first and second quarter,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “We talked in the halftime about coming out and maintaining our energy.”
Referring to Baker’s minor lull in the third quarter, Ramos said “offensively got out of sync — they’ve got a lot going on defensively. Not what we expected out of halftime.”
“Nothing to be concerned about, but moving forward, playing teams down the stretch, good teams, we just can’t have those lulls in the action,” he said.
“I thought it was a pretty good overall game, we were playing great defense and we’ll continue to do that, all the girls stepped up and played really well.”
Moore had nine points, Dalton and Jaca eight each. Baker forced 27 Fruitland turnovers.
Baker, which has had four games canceled due to weather, added a nonleague game Wednesday, Dec. 14 against another unbeaten team, Gladstone, at Stanfield High School.
The Bulldogs then have a break until Dec. 28, when they travel to Stayton for a three-day tournament.
Fruitland won the JV game on Tuesday, 31-29.
FRUITLAND (30)
Drollinger 1 0-2 2, George 0 0-0 0, Lindsey 2 0-0 4, M. Hardy 1 0-0 2, Gibb 2 2-2 7, Howell 1 0-0 2, B. Hardy 3 0-1 6, Gibson 2 0-0 4, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Fritts 1 0-0 2, Mooney 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 3-7 30.
BAKER (53)
Flanagan 1 2-7 4, Dalton 3 2-4 8, Llaurado 1 0-0 2, Pierce 1 0-0 2, Ramos 7 3-6 18, Jaca 3 2-2 8, Robb 0 0-0 0, Rabourne 0 0-0 0, Moore 4 0-1 9, Whitford 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 9-21 53.
Fruitland 6 4 15 5 — 30
Baker 16 16 9 12 — 53
