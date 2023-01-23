Jaca defense.jpg

Baker's Brooklyn Jaca, left, and Macey Moore, right, defend against La Grande's Carlee Jensen on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in the Baker gym. Moore had 15 points and Jaca six points in Baker's 72-10 win over Ontario on Jan. 20, 2023.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

The Ontario Tigers were already having a difficult season, and the top-ranked Baker Bulldogs coming to town didn’t make it any easier.

Although the Tigers, who entered the game Friday, Jan. 20 with a 1-10 record, didn’t roll over, the Bulldogs were in control from the start.

