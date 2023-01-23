Baker's Brooklyn Jaca, left, and Macey Moore, right, defend against La Grande's Carlee Jensen on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in the Baker gym. Moore had 15 points and Jaca six points in Baker's 72-10 win over Ontario on Jan. 20, 2023.
The Ontario Tigers were already having a difficult season, and the top-ranked Baker Bulldogs coming to town didn’t make it any easier.
Although the Tigers, who entered the game Friday, Jan. 20 with a 1-10 record, didn’t roll over, the Bulldogs were in control from the start.
Baker led 17-0 after the first quarter and 41-6 at halftime, and the Bulldogs went on to win 72-10.
It was a season-high in points for Baker, which won its sixth straight game and improved to 13-1 overall, 2-0 in Greater Oregon League play. The Bulldogs’ previous high was 58 points against Sweet Home on Dec. 28.
Although Baker never trailed, coach Jason Ramos said he wasn’t entirely satisfied with how the Bulldogs started. He noted that it can be difficult for players to focus against an outmatched opponent.
“Kind of a sluggish start,” Ramos said. “I dislike these types of games.”
Ashlyn Dalton and Brooklyn Jaca each had four points in the first quarter. Emma Llaurado had a 3-pointer, and Rylee Elms and Jozie Ramos each had a basket.
Ramos dominated the second quarter, scoring 11 of Baker’s 24 points en route to a game-high 24.
Baker continued its strong play in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 27-3.
“Really settled in in the second and third quarters and played relaxed, got into a great rhythm,” Jason Ramos said. “The challenge was to continue to play high level basketball.”
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
Macey Moore joined Jozie Ramos in double figures, with 15 points. Dalton added eight points, Sydnee Pierce seven, and Jaca and Elms six each.
Baker had one of its best performances of the season at the free throw line, making 12 of 15 shots. Baker also forced 35 Ontario turnovers, while committing just 14 of its own.
