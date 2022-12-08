Baker guard Emma Llaurado, right, dribbles against Homedale's Sloane McFarlane on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in the Baker gym. The Bulldogs won 42-8.
Baker senior Jozie Ramos goes to the basket for two of her game-high 16 points in the Bulldogs' 42-8 win over Homedale on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Baker guard Sydnee Pierce scores against Homedale on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in the Baker gym.
The Baker girls basketball team ran its second record to 3-0 by routing Homedale 42-8 on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the Baker gym.
It was Baker's home opener after two games in Idaho.
Wednesday's win was Baker's second over Homedale. The Bulldogs beat the Trojans 43-12 in the season opener Dec. 1 at Homedale.
Wednesday's game followed a similar trajectory, as Baker's defense clamped down on Homedale from the start.
Baker led 17-1 after the first quarter. A sluggish second quarter — Baker scored just three points — didn't hurt because the Trojans managed just two points.
Baker's offense started to click again in the third quarter, as the Bulldogs scored 17 points and held the Trojans to four.
Senior post Jozie Ramos led all scorers with 16 points. Rylee Elms and Macey Moore had seven points each, and Emma Llaurado added six.
Baker hasn't allowed its opponents to score in double figures in any quarter in the first three games.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to play host to Molalla on Friday, Dec. 9 but Molalla has canceled that game. Baker is still scheduled to play host to Estacada on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.
HOMEDALE (8)
Telford 0 0-1 0, Garrett 0 0-0 0, McFarlane 0 0-0 0, Parker 1 1-4 3, J. Roseborough 0 0-2 0, Quezada 0 0-0 0, Hall 0 0-1 0, K. Roseborough 1 1-2 1, Moore 0 0-0 0, Davis 1 2-3 4. Totals 2 3-14 8.
BAKER (42)
Elms 2 3-6 7, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Llaurado 3 0-0 6, Pierce 1 0-0 2, Ramos 5 6-7 16, Jaca 2 0-0 4, Robb 0 0-0 0, Rabourne 0 0-2 0, Moore 3 0-0 7, Whitford 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-19 42.
Homedale 1 2 4 1 — 8
Baker 17 3 17 5 — 42
