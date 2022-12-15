STANFIELD — The game wasn’t on the schedule until a couple days earlier and the gym was nearly empty, but the Baker and Gladstone girls basketball teams put on a pretty convincing imitation of a state tournament atmosphere just the same.
With Baker trying to preserve the shriveling remnants of a double-digit lead, and the Gladiators desperately seeking to force another turnover and complete an improbable comeback, the few fans who made the long drive on a cold, foggy night generated a respectable decibel level at Stanfield Secondary School.
Baker held on for a 39-37 win on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The victory kept the Bulldogs unbeaten at 5-0 and boosted them to the No. 1 spot in the Class 4A rankings.
They knocked the Gladiators, who opened the season with four straight wins, from that position. Gladstone dropped to No. 3.
“We needed a game like this,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said after the thriller. “We knew they were going to be good. I was really proud of the girls.”
This early match up of top Class 4A schools wasn’t supposed to happen.
But after Baker had four home games canceled due to road conditions, athletic director Buell Gonzales Jr. started looking for replacement games.
Gonzales announced the Gladstone game, on a neutral court at Stanfield, on Monday, Dec. 12.
The setting was a bit surreal in the town just north of Interstate 84, about 20 miles west of Pendleton.
With short notice and relatively long drives — 194 miles from Gladstone, 115 from Baker City — neither team had a large rooting section.
Baker had about 30 spectators on hand, Gladstone perhaps half as many.
But they were treated to a compelling contest that featured scoring runs from each team and concluded with a frantic Gladstone rally that fell just short.
Both teams struggled early.
Baker led just 4-3 after the first five minutes, as neither team could get into an offensive rhythm.
But then Baker seniors Brooklyn Jaca and Jozie Ramos took over the game.
In the span of 90 seconds of game time, each had a pair of baskets, all from within a few feet, and the Bulldogs suddenly led 12-3.
Gladstone’s Emersyn Stepp ended the 8-0 run with a pair of free throws, but Baker senior Rylee Elms scored on a rebound basket to give the Bulldogs a 14-5 lead after the first quarter.
“I liked our match ups,” Jason Ramos said. “We played really well in the first half.”
Jaca continued her torrid shooting early in the second quarter, making a 16-foot jumper and a 3-pointer, the latter shot boosting Baker to its biggest lead, 19-8, about midway through the second quarter.
Gladstone, though, finally found its range from long distance.
The Gladiators made four 3-pointers in the second quarter, accounting for all 12 of their points as they closed to within 19-17 at halftime.
Four different players made 3-pointers in the quarter — Hailey Monte, Rhyli Grim, Hanne Hopkins and Sam Jedrykowski.
Baker quickly regained the momentum in the second half, as senior Macey Moore scored the first five points of the half, including a 3-pointer that increased Baker’s lead to 24-17.
The Bulldogs maintained the seven-point lead when senior Makenzie Flanagan scored on an assist from Jozie Ramos to close the third quarter, with Baker leading 27-20.
The Bulldogs seemed on the verge of rolling to an easy win by starting the fourth quarter with a 8-2 run, including two baskets by Ramos and one from Emma Llaurado.
Moore’s lay-in, after Baker deftly broke the Gladstone press, gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead, 35-22, with 3:31 left in the game.
But it was the last time the Bulldogs would easily navigate Gladstone’s full-court defense.
After Hopkins made a 12-foot jumper from the key, cutting Baker’s lead to 35-24 with 2:43 left, the Gladiators swarmed the backcourt, sometimes surrounding the Bulldog who had the ball with two or three defenders.
And when Baker did advance the ball past midcourt, the Bulldogs struggled against the frenetic defensive pressure.
The result was a 15-3 Gladstone run that brought the Gladiators to within a single point, at 38-37, with 13 seconds left.
After a Baker timeout, the Bulldogs had to try to get the ball in play, from under Gladstone’s basket, with 6.4 seconds left.
Elms passed to Moore, who was fouled with 4.7 seconds left.
Gladstone had committed 10 fouls so Baker was in the bonus, meaning Moore had two free throws. She made one of two to boost Baker’s lead to 39-37.
Jedrykowski raced down the court and collided with Moore, who was standing straight up about 12 feet from the basket. No foul was called, and Jedrykowski’s shot wasn’t close as the buzzer sounded.
Jason Ramos said the last two minutes, with Gladstone needing to force turnovers to have a chance to get back in the game, was the sort of experience that will serve the Bulldogs well as they seek to return to the state tournament and improve on last year’s fourth-place finish.
Baker didn’t face anything like that level of defensive pressure in its first four games, all of which the Bulldogs won by at least 23 points.
“They just got really aggressive,” Ramos said of the Gladiators, “and we turned the ball over too much.”
But in the end, Baker did enough.
“We took care of the ball just enough down the stretch, and made just enough free throws,” Ramos said.
Moore, who was one of two Bulldogs in double figures with 10 points, made three of four free throws in the fourth quarter.
Flanagan had a key offensive rebound with 1:05 left that led to Moore being fouled and making two free throws, interrupting Gladstone’s rally and giving Baker a 38-31 lead.
Jozie Ramos led Baker with 12 points. Jaca, who left the game in the third quarter with a leg injury, scored nine.
Baker now has an extended break, with its next game scheduled for Dec. 28 against Sweet Home in the first round of a three-day tournament at Stayton.
GLADSTONE (37)
Latcu 0 0-0 0, Jackal 2 0-2 4, Step 1 3-5 5, Jedrykowski 1 0-0 3, Grim 3 0-0 7, Hopkins 3 4-6 11, Monte 3 0-0 8, Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-13 37.
BAKER (39)
Elms 1 1-2 3, Flanagan 1 0-0 2, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Llaurado 1 0-0 2, Pierce 0 1-3 1, Ramos 6 0-0 12, Jaca 4 0-2 9, Robb 0-0 0, Moore 3 3-4 10. Totals 16 5-11 39.
Gladstone 5; 12; 3; 17; —; 37
Baker 14; 5; 8; 12; —; 39
