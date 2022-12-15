STANFIELD — The game wasn’t on the schedule until a couple days earlier and the gym was nearly empty, but the Baker and Gladstone girls basketball teams put on a pretty convincing imitation of a state tournament atmosphere just the same.

With Baker trying to preserve the shriveling remnants of a double-digit lead, and the Gladiators desperately seeking to force another turnover and complete an improbable comeback, the few fans who made the long drive on a cold, foggy night generated a respectable decibel level at Stanfield Secondary School.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.