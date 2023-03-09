The top-ranked Baker girls basketball team started its bid for a Class 4A state title against Madras, a team the Bulldogs struggled against on Jan. 6 at Baker before pulling away with a strong second half.
Baker's 50-33 win in a state quarterfinal game on Thursday afternoon, March 9, at Forest Grove High School played out in somewhat similar fashion.
After Baker led by 10 points twice in the second quarter, the White Buffalos scored five straight points to get within 22-17. The Bulldogs led 24-18 at halftime. In the earlier game at BHS, the Bulldogs trailed 28-19 at halftime before dominating the second half.
Thursday at Forest Grove, Madras was the aggressor early in the second half, scoring the first four points and holding Baker scoreless for almost four minutes to get within 24-22.
Baker senior Jozie Ramos, the two-time defending Greater Oregon League player of the year, ended the scoring drought with a 3-pointer that boosted Baker's lead to 27-22 with 4:18 left in the third quarter.
But Madras, led by Rylin Davis' consecutive hoops, pulled to within a point at 27-26 with 2:32 left in the third quarter.
Baker, 23-2, then showed why it's the top-ranked team.
The Bulldogs scored 11 straight points, a run that continued into the fourth quarter, to take control at 38-26.
Ramos started the streak with a basket inside. Then fellow seniors Brooklyn Jaca and Rylee Elms had baskets in an 18-second span as Baker led 33-26.
Elms ended the quarter with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to boost the lead back to double digits at 36-26.
Madras didn't get closer than nine points in the final quarter.
Baker outscored Madras 23-7 after the White Buffalos got within 27-26.
Ramos led four Bulldogs in double figures with 15 points. Jaca had 12, and Macey Moore and Elms 11 each, as the quartet of seniors accounted for 49 of Baker's 50 points.
Davis led all scorers with 20 points.
Baker had a big advantage from long range, making 7 of 17, while the White Buffalos were just 1 of 17.
Baker will play Marshfield in a semifinal game Friday at 1:30 p.m. Marshfield beat Henley 57-48 in a quarterfinal Thursday afternoon.
Friday's semifinal will be a rematch of the Dec. 30 game at the Stayton tournament, which Marshfield won 40-39. Baker was leading 33-25 with five minutes left when Jozie Ramos fouled out, and the Pirates rallied to hand Baker its first loss of the season.
