FOREST GROVE — The top-ranked Baker Bulldogs dominated the final 10 minutes to beat No. 9 Madras 50-33 in a quarterfinal game at the Class 4A state girls basketball tournament at Forest Grove High School.
After Madras (17-9) closed to within 27-26 with 2:52 left in the third quarter, the Bulldogs (23-2) scored 11 straight points to take control.
Baker reached the semifinals for the first time since 2019, when the Bulldogs won their first state title.
Baker’s quarterfinal contest against Madras was a rematch of a Jan. 6 game at BHS. Madras, the second-place team from the Tri-Valley Conference, led that game 28-19 at halftime before Baker dominated the second half to win 55-45.
On Thursday at Forest Grove, the White Buffalos played tough and had an early but short-lived advantage.
After somewhat of a slow start in which they trailed 3-0, the Bulldogs knotted it 3-3 on a 3-pointer by senior Macey Moore.
After Madras regained a 4-3 lead, another of Baker’s five senior starters, guard Brooklyn Jaca, fired a 3-pointer from the corner, putting the Bulldogs up 6-4 with 2:16 on the clock. Baker led 10-6 after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs, guided by second-year coach Jason Ramos, then utilized an aggressive man-to-man defense to seemingly take control of the contest, while extending their advantage to 10 points twice in the second quarter before Madras rallied to get within 24-18 at the break.
“Our players are so long, tall and athletic, so we’re able to make it hard for teams to score on us,” Ramos said.
Seniors Rylee Elms, at 6-foot-1, and Jozie Ramos, at 6-0 and the two-time defending Greater Oregon League player of the year, help anchor Baker’s interior defense.
“That’s basically what we’ve been doing all season and that’s the style of basketball that we play and then we just try to take care of the ball on the offensive end,” Jason Ramos said. “I’m very proud of them for coming in here and playing calmly like nothing was going to faze them. They just played at a consistently high level and they took care of business.”
The White Buffalos came out and played aggressively in the second half, closing to within 27-26 when Rylin Davis, who led all scorers with 20 points, had consecutive baskets.
But then Baker went on the game-changing 11-0 run.
Jozie Ramos started the streak with a basket inside. Then Jaca and Elms scored in an 18-second span to boost Baker’s lead to 33-26.
Elms ended the third quarter by nailing a 3-pointer at the buzzer, after which she turned to the Baker bench with a beaming smile.
Madras didn’t get closer than nine points in the final quarter.
“We had a really fun game today against Madras and it was nice that we played consistently, because we haven’t been playing as consistent as we were earlier in the season,” said Elms, a GOL first-team all league selection. “We’ve been trying to reach our goal of playing consistent basketball for the entire game and that’s what we did. It feels good to be in the tournament, because it was our goal at the beginning of the season to get back here into the Elite Eight. Now our goal is to, hopefully, make it to the finals on Saturday. If we execute like we did today, then I think we’ll win in the semis and make it to the championship game.”
Jozie Ramos, who led Baker with 15 points, also talked about the Bulldogs accomplishing one of their goals.
“We won on the first day of the tournament, which was our goal,” she said. “Obviously, we have our eyes set on the big prize, so we’re headed in the right direction. It was kind of a disappointing tournament for us last year (fourth place), because we expected to do a little better. The girls are hungry, they’re a veteran group and they’re back here to hopefully get things done this year.”
“It was exciting to get the win over Madras and we know that we’re capable of doing some great things and having success and we just have to continue playing well together,” Jozie Ramos said. “Our seniors (six total) have played together for almost eight years. We know each other and we know that if we just stay calm and play together, we’re good enough to compete very well against any team.”
Four Baker seniors — Ramos, Moore (11 points), Elms (11) and Jaca (12) — combined to score 49 of Baker’s 50 points.
Baker had a big advantage from 3-point range, making 7 of 17 shots while the White Buffalos were just 1 of 17.
“Tournament games are much different than other games during the season because everyone is playing their best basketball here,” Jozie Ramos said. “Sometimes, you just have to make adjustments though, because some teams will try to do something different than what they did in the regular season.”
MADRAS (33)
Esquiro 1 2-4 4, Davis 10 0-0 20, Greene 1 1-1 3, Poland 1 0-0 2, Plazola 0 0-0 0, Lockey 0 0-0 0, Martinez 0 1-2 1, Tanewasha 1 0-0 3, Harry 0 0-0 0, Holyan 0 0-0 0, Leonard 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-7 33.
BAKER (50)
Elms 4 2-2 11, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Ramos 5 4-5 15, Jaca 4 1-6 12, Moore 3 3-4 11, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Llaurado 0 0-0 0, Whitford 0 0-0 0, Myer 0 0-0 0, Robb 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 11-19 50.
Madras 6 12 8 7 — 33
Baker 10 14 12 14 — 50
