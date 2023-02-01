Brooklyn Jaca saw a breach in the Vale defense, and when the Baker senior emerged on the other side the Bulldogs led for the first time.
It was, Jaca admitted with a smile, a “slight” gap in the key.
But with her short-handed team struggling through one of its toughest offensive games of the season, tied with the Vikings early in the fourth quarter, Jaca decided it was her chance to spark a rally.
Her driving lay-in between two defenders bounced off the backboard and poised for an agonizing moment on the front of the rim before dropping through the net.
Jaca had her first points of the game.
And Baker had its first lead, at 29-27, with 6:27 left.
The Bulldogs dominated the rest of the way, holding Class 3A Vale to just three points in the fourth quarter, and outscoring the Vikings 29-13 in the second half, to claim a 38-30 win on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the Baker gym.
Baker, the top-ranked Class 4A team, improved to 17-1 despite playing without two senior starters.
Macey Moore, the team’s second-leading scorer, injured her ankle during a practice this week.
Makenzie Flanagan has been out since late December with a knee injury.
“It was hard without Macey, she’s one of our top scorers,” Jaca said. “We wanted to battle through. We know what we are capable of.”
The Bulldogs certainly are more capable on offense than they showed in the first half, when they scored a season-low nine points and trailed 17-9 at the break.
Baker coach Jason Ramos credited Vale’s man-to-man defense.
“They’re just really aggressive and physical,” Ramos said. “Things were difficult for us on the offensive end in the first half.”
With Halle Peterson staying in front of Baker’s leading scorer, Jozie Ramos, in the key, the Bulldogs struggled to get the ball to her. Baker had several shots go in and out of the hoop.
The Vikings also were very patient on offense.
“Fewer possessions for us,” Jason Ramos said. “They had a good game plan.”
And although Vale didn’t take a lot of shots in the first half, the Vikings made a high percentage of them.
Bella Johnson had a trio of 3-pointers, the last of which gave the Vikings a 14-6 lead with 4:36 left in the first half.
Vale took its biggest lead, 16-7, on Peterson’s 14-footer.
Jozie Ramos and Ashlyn Dalton had four points each to lead Baker in the first half.
Jason Ramos said he wasn’t displeased with Baker’s defense, giving up just 17 points.
In Baker’s 48-38 win at Vale on Jan. 17, the Bulldogs led 26-24 at halftime.
During the intermission, Jason Ramos said the Bulldogs talked about how vital it was to make entry passes to Jozie Ramos in the lane.
To accomplish that, Baker focused on passing from the wing rather than the top of the key, giving the passer a better angle. It’s a difficult task, since the pass needs to get over the defender in front of Ramos, but not go so far that a backside defender can get a steal.
The strategy paid off almost immediately, as Rylee Elms floated a perfect pass to Ramos for a basket just 37 seconds in the third quarter.
Ramos scored two more baskets in the next two minutes, the second on another assist from Elms, and Baker was within 17-15 with 5:18 left in the third quarter.
After Haylee Cleaver’s rebound basket gave Vale a 19-15 lead, Baker’s Emma Llaurado, who started the game in Moore’s absence, swished a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 19-18 with 4:21 left in the third quarter. It was the closest Baker had been since a 2-2 tie in the first two minutes of the game.
But even as the Baker crowd became louder, anticipating the Bulldogs taking the lead for the first time, Vale didn’t wilt.
Elli Jacobs had three straight baskets for Vale as part of an 9-3 run. Peterson completed the run with a 15-footer from the corner that hit the front of the rim, bounced straight up and went through the net to give the Vikings a 27-21 lead.
Ramos made four free throws in the final 1:06, and Llaurado weaved through the Viking defense for a lay-in with three seconds left to tie the score at 27 entering the final period. Ramos had 13 of Baker’s 18 points in the third quarter. Llaurado had the other five.
After Jaca’s basket gave Baker the lead, Sydnee Pierce made two free throws and Ramos had an inside basket on another lob pass from Elms to boost Baker’s lead to 33-27 with 4:19 left.
The Bulldogs then switched to their methodical offense, with players weaving around the perimeter and handing the ball to each other as the clock runs.
The strategy was effective until Kelsey Stepleton stole a pass and went in for a lay-in that cut Baker’s lead to 33-29 with 2:16 left.
The Bulldogs took care of the ball after that, closing out the game with five free throws — two each by Ramos and Elms, and one by Pierce — to hold off the Vikings.
Vale actually had more field goals — 12, to Baker’s 11 — and the Vikings had four 3-pointers to Baker’s one. But Baker had a major advantage at the free throw line, making 15 of 22 shots compared with Vale’s 2 of 4. The difference in total fouls wasn’t as dramatic, as Vale was whistled for 19 fouls, and Baker 15.
Jason Ramos said the win was a testament to Baker’s experience.
“It helps to have a veteran team that knows what to do,” he said.
Ramos led Baker with a game-high 21 points. She’s averaged 27.3 points in her last three games.
Baker can clinch the Greater Oregon League title with a win at Pendleton on Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs then return home for a nonleague game against Crane, the top-ranked Class 1A team, on Saturday, Feb. 4. Crane beat Baker 49-46 last season.
Vale won the JV game on Tuesday, 39-38.
VALE (30)
Meisinger 1 0-0 3, Johnson 4 0-0 11, Cleaver 1 1-2 3, Peterson 2 0-0 4, Blake 0 0-0 0, Stapleton 1 0-0 2, Jacobs 0 1-2 1, Crane 0 0-0 0, Jacobs 3 0-0 6, Maag 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-4 30.
BAKER (38)
Elms 0 2-2 2, Dalton 2 0-0 4, Llaurado 2 0-0 5, Pierce 0 4-8 4, Ramos 6 9-12 21, Jaca 1 0-0 2, Robb 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 15-22 38.
Vale. 8 9 10 3 — 30
Baker 4 5 18 11 — 38
