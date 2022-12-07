Macey (1).jpg
Baker’s Macey Moore goes to the basket on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, against Mac-Hi in the Baker gym.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald, File

The Baker girls basketball team scored the first 10 points and, except for a brief span in the second quarter, were never threatened in a 52-18 romp over the Fruitland Grizzlies on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Fruitland.

“Girls played well tonight,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “Really good defense again.”

