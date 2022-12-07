The Baker girls basketball team scored the first 10 points and, except for a brief span in the second quarter, were never threatened in a 52-18 romp over the Fruitland Grizzlies on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Fruitland.
“Girls played well tonight,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “Really good defense again.”
Defense has defined the Bulldogs’ two wins to open the season.
Baker hasn’t allowed either opponent — Homedale on Dec. 1 and Fruitland — to score more than eight points in a quarter.
The Bulldogs held Homedale scoreless in the fourth quarter of their 43-12 win, and the Grizzlies scored just two points in the second quarter and one point in the fourth quarter Tuesday.
Senior post Jozie Ramos scored Baker’s first basket against Fruitland. Senior guard Macey Moore scored six of her game-high 14 points in the first quarter as Baker led 12-2.
Fruitland started to make some shots in the second quarter while Baker’s offense briefly stalled, and the Grizzlies got within 14-8.
But Baker ended the second quarter with a 10-2 run, punctuated by Moore’s two 3-pointers, and the Bulldogs extended their lead to 24-10 at the break.
In the third quarter it was all but over for the Grizzlies, as Baker scored 23 points, led by senior Brooklyn Jaca’s six points. Ramos added five points and senior Makenzie Flanagan four as the Bulldogs took a commanding 47-17 lead entering the final quarter.
The last eight minutes were played with a running clock.
Jason Ramos said he was pleased with Baker’s performance, although he noted that Fruitland, which nipped Baker 41-40 in the teams’ first of two meetings last season, was missing one of its top players, Abbi Roubidoux, who was out with an injury. She scored 14 points against Baker last season.
“We are improved from this time last year, more experienced,” Ramos said. “We passed the ball well, shared the ball and played well as a team.”
“We got some good looks out of transition and played great defense. Syd Pierce did a good job at the point controlling the ball under pressure. It was a good all around performance.”
Baker had a rematch against Homedale on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the Baker gym. The Bulldogs are slated to have a busy weekend, playing host to Molalla on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and Estacada on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.
“Just looking forward to playing more games and getting better every day,” Ramos said.
Fruitland won the JV game on Tuesday, 42-22.
BAKER (52)
Elms 1 0-0 2, Flanagan 4 1-4 9, Dalton 1 0-0 2, Llaurado 2 0-0 4, Pierce 0 2-2 2, Ramos 5 3-3 13, Jaca 3 0-0 6, Robb 0 0-0 0, Moore 5 2-2 14. Totals 21 8-11 52.
FRUITLAND (18)
Drollinger 3 0-0 6, George 0 0-0 0, Lindsey 0 0-0 0, M. Hardy 0 0-0 0, Gibb 0 0-0 0, Howell 1 0-0 2, B. Hardy 2 0-2 4, Gibson 0 0-0 0, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Fritts 2 0-2 5, Mooney 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 1-6 18.
Baker 12 12 23 5 — 52
Fruitland 2 8 7 1 — 18
