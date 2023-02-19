After a first half when many things went wrong, the Baker girls basketball team did just about everything right in the second half against La Grande.
Baker opened the second half with a 14-3 run, and the Bulldogs dominated the rest of the way in a 55-26 rout of the Tigers in the Greater Oregon League championship game Saturday night, Feb. 18 in the Baker gym.
It was the fewest points La Grande has scored this season.
“We played a really good second half,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “This team has played a lot of basketball. They don’t panic.”
The Bulldogs’ experience was an asset, and so was their patience after a sluggish first quarter.
With La Grande packing its defense in the key to deny entry passes to Jozie Ramos, Baker’s leading scorer and the reigning league player of the year, the Bulldogs struggled to get their offense untracked.
The strategy was understandable, considering Ramos scored 22 and 29 points in Baker’s wins over La Grande earlier in the season.
On Saturday night, Ramos also picked up her second foul less than two minutes into the game, and although she stayed in until late in the quarter, the foul trouble limited her ability to play aggressively.
La Grande led 6-5 after the first quarter.
Macey Moore opened the second period with a 3-pointer to give Baker an 8-6 lead, but the Tigers responded with a pair of 3’s. The second, by Kayle Collman, who led La Grande with 10 points, gave the Tigers a 14-12 lead with 3:03 left in the first half.
Baker’s Brooklyn Jaca answered with a 3-pointer just 11 seconds later to regain the lead for the Bulldogs.
La Grande never led again.
Jaca’s long ball ignited a 14-1 Baker run that continued into the third quarter.
After Baker led 17-14 at halftime, the Bulldogs scored 14 of the first 16 points in the third quarter to extend their lead to 31-17.
Baker’s defense stifled the Tigers consistently — La Grande scored no more than eight points in any quarter.
After Collman’s 3-pointer in the second quarter, the Tigers scored just six points in the next 13 1/2 minutes.
Baker dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring La Grande 24-7 and extending its lead to as many as 25 points.
With Jozie Ramos’ playing time limited by fouls, and with La Grande focusing its defensive strategy on restricting her opportunities, other Bulldogs took advantage of the chances that resulted.
“A lot of girls stepped up,” Jason Ramos said. “We don’t care where the points come from. We can’t rely on just one person.”
With Jozie Ramos held to 11 points — she had scored at least 21 points eight straight games recently — Moore led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Jaca had 10 points, Sydnee Pierce eight, including a pair of difficult lay-ins where she navigated a gantlet of Tiger defenders in the lane, and Rylee Elms added six.
A key was Baker’s ability to avoid being frustrated by La Grande’s pressure defnse, and the Bulldogs’ own offensive struggles early in the game.
In the second half in particular, Baker started to get open shots that weren’t often available earlier. And the Bulldogs made enough of those shots to loosen up the Tigers’ defense.
Jason Ramos also experimented with some different offensive sets, including moving Jozie Ramos to the perimeter at times, and having her set up on the baseline to counter La Grande’s defensive strategy. Jozie Ramos had eight of her 11 points in the second half, including her only 3-pointer.
Baker could have had a bigger lead at halftime but the Bulldogs failed to take advantage of La Grande’s foul problems. The Tigers committed their seventh foul with 4:49 left in the half, but Baker missed the first of three consecutive one-and-one free throw opportunities.
Both teams struggled from the line. Baker was 11 of 25, La Grande 9 of 22.
Baker, which improved to 20-3 overall after its third win over La Grande this season, now awaits its opponent in the Class 4A playoffs. Baker will host a game March 3, with a berth in the eight-team state tournament at stake. The state tournament is March 9-11 at Forest Grove. Baker placed fourth in the 2022 state tourney.
Jason Ramos said the Bulldogs will need to be prepared for the possibility of another tough defensive struggle early in its playoff game.
“It’s that time of year — it’s playoff basketball,” he said. “You can expect tough sledding early. You just have to weather it. And tonight, we did.”
LA GRANDE (26)
Shorts 3 2-4 9, L. Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Collman 2 4-5 10, Hutchins 0 0-0 0, Strand 0 1-4 1, Jensen 0 0-0 0, Daggett 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Wilcox 1 1-2 3, Smith 0 0-0 0, A. Dunlap 1 0-5 2, Pennington 0 0-0 0, Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 9-22 26.
BAKER (55)
Elms 2 2-7 6, Dalton 1 2-5 4, Llaurado 0 0-0 0, Pierce 3 2-5 8, Ramos 3 4-6 11, Jaca 4 0-1 10, Robb 0 0-0 0, Gulick 0 0-0 0, Moore 5 1-1 14, Myer 1 0-0 3, Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Spike 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-25 55.
La Grande 6 8 5 7 — 26
Baker 5 12 14 24 — 55
