The Baker girls broke open a close game with a strong finish to the first half, then held off a late Burns rally to top the Hilanders 41-27 in a nonleague game Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the Baker gym.
Baker rebounded from just its second loss of the season, 57-54 to Crane on Feb. 4.
The Bulldogs, who are the top-ranked Class 4A team, improved to 19-2.
After Burns took a 13-12 lead on Akylah Kaino’s 3-pointer early in the second quarter, Baker closed the quarter with a 9-0 run to lead 21-13 at halftime.
“Offense kinda got going later in that second quarter and we got that eight-point lead at halftime, which is good,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “We came out in the second half and executed pretty well.”
Baker extended the lead in the third quarter to as many as 12 points, at 29-17, on Jozie Ramos’ basket.
The lead swelled to 35-21 early in the fourth quarter when Ashlyn Dalton scored off an assist from Emma Llaurado.
The Hilanders then scored six straight points to get to within 35-27.
But Baker scored the final six points of the game.
“We knew Burns was going to be tough,” Jason Ramos said. “They’ve got some big kids and they’re well coached. All of our girls came out and executed pretty well, and played really good defense in the first half.”
Jozie Ramos, who led all scorers with 26 points, continued the best stretch of offensive performances in her four-year career. The senior has scored at least 21 points in eight straight games, averaging 26.1 points per game.
Dalton added six points, and Rylee Elms had five.
Baker had a big advantage at the free throw line, making 12 of 17 shots — Ramos was 9 for 12 — while the Hilanders missed all six of their free throws.
“We were kind of intentionally running some things to get to the free throw line and see what we could do there,” Jason Ramos said. “Girls executed pretty well, still too many turnovers, some of them unforced, so we gotta work on that.”
Just three Burns players scored, led by Kaino with 12. Burns fell to 15-7 on the season.
Baker, which has clinched the Greater Oregon League regular season title, concludes its regular season schedule by playing host to Ontario on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Baker’s seniors and foreign exchange students will be honored prior to the game, with the ceremony set for 5:40 p.m.
Baker will play either La Grande or Pendleton in the GOL playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 18 at BHS. The time has not been set. Baker will then wait to find out its opponent in the Class 4A playoffs, with a berth in the state tournament at stake.
BURNS (27)
Robbins 0 0-0 0, Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Volle 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Kaino 5 0-0 12, Wright 5 0-1 11, White 0 0-0 0, Bodity-Goss 0 0-2 0, Robey 0 0-1 0, Montague 0 0-0 0, Horell 2 0-2 4. Totals 12 0-6 27.
BAKER (41)
Elms 2 1-3 5, Dalton 3 0-0 6, Llaurado 0 0-0 0, Pierce 1 0-0 2, Ramos 8 9-12 26, Jaca 0 2-2 2, Robb 0 0-0 0, Rabourne 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 12-17 41.
Burns 7 6 8 6 — 27
Baker 8 13 10 10 — 41
