The Baker girls broke open a close game with a strong finish to the first half, then held off a late Burns rally to top the Hilanders 41-27 in a nonleague game Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the Baker gym.

Baker rebounded from just its second loss of the season, 57-54 to Crane on Feb. 4.

