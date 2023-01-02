The Baker girls basketball team was closing in on its eighth straight win and a holiday tournament title.
It all changed with the single blare of a whistle.
In the fourth quarter of the championship game of the SCTC Holiday Classic tournament at Stayton High School on Friday night, Dec. 30, a referee called a pushing foul on Baker senior Jozie Ramos, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, as she was grabbing an offensive rebound.
It was Ramos’ fifth foul, and with 4:58 left in the game and Baker leading 33-25, she went to the bench for the rest of the contest.
Marshfield took advantage.
The Pirates ended the game with a 15-6 run to nip Baker 40-39.
The Bulldogs, who were the top-ranked Class 4A team coming into the championship game, fell to 7-1.
Baker had chances to potentially win, but missed free throws were costly. The Bulldogs were 11 for 25 from the foul line overall, including several misses in the final three minutes.
“We win that game if we just hit our free throws,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “If we knock down half of the ones we missed we’re not in that situation.”
Missed free throws aside, the sequence when Jozie Ramos fouled out was, as Jason Ramos put it, “pivotal.”
It started when Jozie Ramos scored inside off a nice pass from fellow senior Brooklyn Jaca. Ramos was fouled on the basket. She missed the free throw, but a Marshfield player knocked the ball out of bounds on the rebound, and Baker inbounded under its own basket.
Jaca missed a 3-pointer from the corner, and Ramos was in position for the rebound.
But as Ramos grabbed the ball, a referee called her for the foul. It didn’t appear that Ramos had extended her arms or pushed the Marshfield player who was in front of her when Jaca took the shot. Ramos’ right hand was raised to grab the ball.
Jason Ramos said he was surprised by the whistle.
“I didn’t feel like that was a foul,” he said. “It was a bad call.”
He expressed that opinion to the referee.
“Unfortunately I let him know,” Ramos said.
The referee called a technical foul on the Baker coach.
Marshfield’s Trinity Barker made both free throws on the technical foul, and her teammate, Rylinn Clark, made both free throws awarded on Jozie Ramos’ foul.
Baker’s lead was 33-29, and the Bulldogs were without their leading scorer for the final five minutes.
“It was a pivotal moment — it turned the tide,” Jason Ramos said.
After Baker’s Sydnee Pierce missed two free throws with 2:07 left and the Bulldogs clinging to a 33-30 lead, Barker made the first of her two consecutive 3-pointers to tie the score at 33 with 1:43 left.
Baker’s Macey Moore made one of two free throws with 58.7 seconds left on a play where she made a shot, but the referee ruled that the foul occurred prior to the shot. Her free throw gave Baker its final lead at 34-33.
Barker followed with another 3-pointer and the Pirates led 36-34 with 47 seconds left.
Pierce made one of two free throws to get Baker within 36-35 with 29.1 seconds left, and Baker was forced to foul.
Barker made two free throws with 24.1 seconds left to boost Marshfield’s lead to 38-35, but Pierce was fouled with 20.4 seconds left and she made both free throws to cut the lead to 38-37.
But Marshfield made two more free throws to seal the win.
Jason Ramos said the loss of Jozie Ramos changed his strategy for the final part of the game.
Since she had four fouls, he said he intended to try to have her in the game when Baker had possession, then substitute for her on the defensive end, where she would be more likely to draw her fifth foul.
“I didn’t expect Jozie to pick up a foul on the offensive end,” he said.
But even without their top scorer, Baker was in position to win, had the Bulldogs made a few more free throws.
Jason Ramos said he has confidence in the team even when Jozie Ramos is on the bench. The Bulldogs held off Gladstone on Dec. 14 even though she missed parts of the game due to foul trouble.
“They know they can get it done,” Jason Ramos said.
Despite the disappointment of having their unbeaten streak stopped, he said the Bulldogs understand that a nonleague loss in December is far less important than one at the end of the season at the state tournament.
“A perfect season was not one of our goals,” he said.
Ramos said there were positive aspects of the Marshfield game despite its outcome.
The Bulldogs controlled the first half, leading 22-12 at halftime. After Marshfield rallied to get as close as 26-23 in the third quarter, Baker closed with a 5-0 run to lead 31-23 entering the fourth quarter.
Baker accomplished that despite playing without senior starter Makenzie Flanagan, who sustained a knee injury in Thursday’s semifinal win over Molalla.
(Ramos said on Sunday, Jan. 1 that he wasn’t sure whether Flanagan would be able to play in Baker’s next game, on Friday, Jan. 6 against Madras.)
Jaca led Baker with 12 points. Rylee Elms had nine points, and Ramos added eight.
“I thought Rylee stepped up and knocked down some shots,” Jason Ramos said.
Ramos said he was happy that Baker was able to play some of the state’s top Class 4A teams, including Gladstone and Marshfield, in the first month of the season.
“We’re one of the top four teams for sure,” he said. “I think Gladstone is for real.”
Ramos said he hopes the loss to Marshfield will help the Bulldogs focus on the next part of the season, which starts this weekend when Baker returns home for the first time since Dec. 13.
“We’re excited to be at home,” Ramos said.
Baker had four home games canceled in early December due to weather.
The Bulldogs will play host to Madras Friday at 6 p.m., and then play Crook County Saturday at 11 a.m.
“We’re going to be tested this weekend,” Ramos said.
Madras is 6-3, including a 57-22 win over Marshfield on Dec. 3.
Crook County is 5-3, and has beaten La Grande, Baker’s league rival, 55-34, on Dec. 29.
BAKER (39)
Elms 4 1-3 9, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Llaurado 1 1-2 3, Pierce 0 4-8 4, Ramos 4 0-3 8, Jaca 4 4-7 12, Robb 0 0-0 0, Rabourne 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 11-25 39.
MARSHFIELD (40)
Ainsworth 1 0-0 2, Clark 0 2-2 2, Peach 0 2-2 2, England 1 0-1 2, Barker 4 4-6 18, Clarke 0 0-0 0, Miles 2 1-4 5, Macduff 3 1-2 7, Montiel 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 11-19 40.
Baker 11 11 9 8 — 39
Marshfield 6 6 11 17 — 40
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.