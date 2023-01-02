Brooklyn 2_8 (1).jpg
Buy Now

Baker’s Brooklyn Jaca, background, and Macey Moore during the Bulldogs’ 43-25 win over La Grande on Feb. 8, 2022, in the Baker gym. Jaca led Baker with 12 points in a 40-39 loss to Marshfield on Dec. 30, 2022.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald, File

The Baker girls basketball team was closing in on its eighth straight win and a holiday tournament title.

It all changed with the single blare of a whistle.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.