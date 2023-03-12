IMG_8515.jpg

The Baker girls basketball team celebrates its Class 4A state championship Saturday night, March 11, 2023.

 Heidi Dalton/Contributed Photo

FOREST GROVE — In a matchup between the OSAA’s top-two Class 4A teams, the No. 1 ranked Baker Bulldogs proved that the rankings were accurate as they claimed the state championship with a 60-56 win over the No. 2 ranked Gladstone Gladiators in a thriller Saturday night, March 11 at Forest Grove High School.

Senior Jozie Ramos capped her award-winning career by scoring a game-high 28 points, including four free throws in the final 4 seconds.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.