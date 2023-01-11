Baker's Macey Moore shoots during the Bulldogs' 53-38 win over La Grande on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in the Baker gym.
Baker's Brooklyn Jaca, left, and Macey Moore, right, defend against La Grande's Carlee Jensen on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in the Baker gym.
Baker point guard Sydnee Pierce against La Grande on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in the Baker gym.
Baker's Macey Moore defends La Grande's Peyton Daggett on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in the Baker gym.
Baker broke open a close game with a 10-0 scoring run late in the third quarter and went on to beat La Grande 53-38 to open Greater Oregon League play on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the Baker gym.
The Bulldogs improved to 10-1 overall and are the top ranked girls team in the Class 4A standings.
La Grande fell to 8-4.
The key sequence started after La Grande, which trailed 27-19 at halftime, closed to within 30-25.
Macey Moore scored four straight points for Baker, and fellow senior Jozie Ramos had consecutive rebound baskets to boost Baker’s lead to 38-25 with three minutes left in the third quarter.
Another senior, Brooklyn Jaca, completed the 10-0 run with a basket off an assist from fellow senior Rylee Elms.
The Tigers didn’t get within 10 points in the final quarter.
LA GRANDE (38)
Shorts 1 0-0 2, Coleman 6 6-6 20, Hatching 0 0-0 0, Strand 0 0-0 0, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Dagget 1 2-2 4, Arant 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Wilcox 1 1-2 3, Smith 1 0-0 3, Dunlap 2 0-0 4, Pennington 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-10 38.
BAKER (53)
Elms 4 0-0 8, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Llaurado 2 0-0 4, Pierce 1 0-0 2, Ramos 8 6-8 22, Jaca 1 3-4 6, Robb 0 0-0 0, Raborne 0 0-0 0, Moore 4 4-4 13. Totals 24 13-16 53.
La Grande 6 13 9 10 — 38
Baker 9 18 13 13 — 53
