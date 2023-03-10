Baker vs Madras WBB (3-9-2023)18.JPG

Baker's Jozie Ramos scores against Madras in a Class 4A state quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Ramos scored 24 points to lead Baker to a 45-27 win over Marshfield on Friday, March 10, clinching a berth in the state championship game.

 Raleigh Emerson/Pamplin Media Group

The Baker girls basketball team will play Gladstone for a state championship.

The Bulldogs got to the title game by avenging one of their two losses this season, rolling past the Marshfield Pirates 45-27 in a semifinal game at the Class 4A state tournament Friday afternoon, March 10 at Forest Grove High School.

