The Baker girls basketball team will play Gladstone for a state championship.
The Bulldogs got to the title game by avenging one of their two losses this season, rolling past the Marshfield Pirates 45-27 in a semifinal game at the Class 4A state tournament Friday afternoon, March 10 at Forest Grove High School.
Baker and Gladstone will play Saturday at 6:45 p.m. Gladstone beat Astoria 52-42 in the other semifinal Friday afternoon.
The title game will be a rematch of an unusual contest that took place Dec. 14 at Stanfield.
That night the Bulldogs and Gladiators met for a game that wasn't on the schedule at the start of the season.
Baker, after leading the entire game, including by 13 points with just 3:31 left in the game, had to hold off a furious Gladiator rally to win 39-37. The victory vaulted Baker to the top spot in the Class 4A rankings, where the Bulldogs have remained ever since. Gladstone had been number one prior to the loss to Baker.
Baker coach Jason Ramos said that night that the last two minutes, with Gladstone needing to force turnovers to have a chance to get back in the game, was the sort of experience that would serve the Bulldogs well as they seek to return to the state tournament and improve on last year’s fourth-place finish.
Buell Gonzales Jr., Baker's athletic director, set up the nonleague, neutral site game against Gladstone after Baker had four home games canceled due to poor road conditions.
With short notice and relatively long drives — 194 miles from Gladstone, 115 from Baker City — neither team had a large rooting section at Stanfield.
In Friday's semifinal game against Marshfield, Baker, 24-2 overall, broke open a close game with an 8-0 run in the second quarter. The Bulldogs outscored Marshfield 15-4 in the second quarter and led 25-12 at halftime.
Marshfield never threatened in the second half.
Marshfield beat Baker 40-39 on Dec. 30, a game which the Bulldogs led 42-35 when Jozie Ramos fouled out with 5 minutes left.
Ramos avoided foul trouble in Friday’s rematch, leading all scorers with 24 points in the penultimate game of her illustrious BHS career, during which she has scored more than 1,350 points.
Ramos scored 20 points in the first three quarters, making six of seven shots from the field and all eight of her free throws.
After holding Madras to 29% shooting in a 50-33 quarterfinal win Thursday, the Baker defense was similarly stifling against Marshfield, which was 32% from the field and missed all eight of its 3-point attempts.
The game was close early. Ramos scored on a tip-in to tie it at 8, and then made a shot from the key to give Baker a 10-8 lead with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs never trailed again.
Macey Moore scored nine points, and Brooklyn Jaca had five.
Baker is seeking its second girls state basketball title.
The Bulldogs won the 2019 title. They were among the favorites in the 2020 state tournament — Ramos was a freshman on that team — but the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.
