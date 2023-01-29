LA GRANDE — La Grande couldn’t stop Jozie Ramos’ outside shooting spree, but when the game was on the line, the Baker senior returned to the comforting confines close to the basket to finish off the Tigers.

Ramos scored the Bulldogs’ last 13 points — all the baskets coming from the key — as Baker thwarted the Tigers’ upset bid on Friday night, Jan. 27 before a rowdy crowd in the La Grande gym.

