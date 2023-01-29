LA GRANDE — La Grande couldn’t stop Jozie Ramos’ outside shooting spree, but when the game was on the line, the Baker senior returned to the comforting confines close to the basket to finish off the Tigers.
Ramos scored the Bulldogs’ last 13 points — all the baskets coming from the key — as Baker thwarted the Tigers’ upset bid on Friday night, Jan. 27 before a rowdy crowd in the La Grande gym.
After La Grande closed to within 28-26 on Makenna Shorts’ basket with 4:45 left in the game, Ramos scored 11 of the final 12 points of the game to lead Baker to a 39-27 win that clinched the Greater Oregon League title.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 16-1 and remain the top-ranked Class 4A team, are 4-0 in league play. Baker holds tiebreakers over both Pendleton (2-2) and La Grande (2-2), the only teams with a mathematical chance to tie Baker in the league standings with two games left.
Not including the 2021 season, which was played in June due to the pandemic, when Baker finished 4-2, the Bulldogs have won 38 straight league games.
Friday’s contest at La Grande was one of the more tense and competitive during that streak.
The Tigers played at a moderate pace, settling into a zone defense that slowed Baker’s normally potent offense.
Baker, which came into the game averaging 51.8 points, led only once in the first half, at 15-13, and the score was tied at 17 at halftime.
The Bulldogs were dominant on defense in the second half, holding La Grande to just 10 points.
“We grinded it out,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “La Grande slowed the pace of the game down, but we’ve just got to do what we do. We played smart. We took care of the ball. We were purposeful. We didn’t force anything.”
Brooklyn Jaca’s free throw early in the third quarter gave Baker the lead for good, at 18-17.
Ramos followed with a 3-pointer to boost Baker’s lead to 21-17.
It was her eighth straight long ball. Ramos made all six of her 3-point attempts in Baker’s 56-39 win over Nyssa the night before — a career-high — and she swished both 3-point tries against La Grande.
“She’s getting more confident with her outside shot,” her coach (and dad) said.
Jaca’s inside basket gave Baker a 23-17 lead.
Maezie Wilcox’s rebound basket with 3:10 left in the third quarter gave La Grande its first points of the quarter.
The Tigers’ dynamic freshman guard, Peyton Daggett, faked a Baker defender and hit a 3-pointer from the corner with six seconds left in the quarter to get La Grande, which was playing without starting guard Kayle Collman, within 24-22.
The teams traded points in the first part of the final quarter, with Sydnee Pierce making two free throws and Ramos scoring inside on an assist from Ashlyn Dalton.
After Shorts’ basket cut Baker’s lead to 28-26, Ramos took over.
She made a tough bank shot and was fouled, converting the conventional three-point play with 4:19 left, and Baker led 31-26.
She scored inside again with 3:33 left to boost Baker’s lead to 33-26.
After Carlee Jensen made one of two free throws with 3:13 left to get the Tigers within 33-27, Ramos scored the final six points, four on free throws and one more hoop from the key.
Rylee Elms had a key block with 2:28 left.
Ramos followed her 32-point performance against Nyssa by scoring 29 of Baker’s 39 points against La Grande. She had 11 of the Bulldogs’ 14 field goals and was 5 for 5 from the free throw line.
She switched from playing outside to her more customary spot in the key after La Grande went to a man to man defense in the fourth quarter, Jason Ramos said.
Earlier in the game, with the Tigers in a zone defense, they typically had multiple defenders in the key, leaving little room for Jozie Ramos to operate.
Baker took advantage with crisp passing that led to open outside shots — almost always the weakness in a zone defense.
Pierce scored the game’s first points on a 15-footer. After La Grande scored seven straight points, Macey Moore scored inside and Ramos made a 10-foot jumper to get Baker within 7-6. Ramos then made a 15-footer to cut La Grande’s lead to 9-8 after the first quarter.
She made her first 3-pointer with 6:32 left in the second quarter to tie it at 11.
La Grande controlled the pace, extending its offensive possessions with several offensive rebounds.
Jason Ramos said the Bulldogs were a trifle tired, playing their third game in four days.
He said they talked in the locker room at halftime about tightening up on defense, a trend Baker has established in the past several games.
“Halftime is a chance for us to kind of reset, and we’ve been locking teams down in the second half,” he said.
Baker allowed Nyssa to score just 11 points in the second half on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Jason Ramos said Friday’s tense game, against a rival on their home court, was a “good experience” for the Bulldogs as they look ahead to the playoffs and a potential return to the state tournament.
“We need these situations,” Ramos said. “At this point you take wins however you can get them. It was a fun environment.”
Adding to the atmosphere was a large contingent of Baker fans, including students who rode on a bus that athletic director Buell Gonzales Jr. arranged to bolster the Bulldog rooting section.
“We have great support from our fans,” Ramos said.
Baker will play host to Vale on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. before resuming its league schedule, traveling to Pendleton on Friday, Feb. 3 for a 6 p.m. game against the Buckaroos. Baker then plays host to Crane, the top-ranked Class 1A team, on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. The Mustangs, who beat Baker 49-46 last season, are 17-1.
BAKER (39)
Elms 0 0-0 0, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Llaurado 0 0-0 0, Pierce 1 2-2 4, Ramos 11 5-5 29, Jaca 1 2-7 4, Moore 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 9-16 39.
LA GRANDE (27)
Shorts 3 0-0 6, Strand 2 0-0 4, Jensen 0 1-2 1, Daggett 4 0-0 10, Wilcox 1 2-4 4, Smith 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 1 0-0 2, Pennington 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-6 27.
Baker 8 9 7 15 — 39
La Grande 9 8 5 5 — 27
