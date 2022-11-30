The Baker girls basketball team brought home a trophy from the Class 4A state tournament in March 2022.
But it wasn’t the trophy that coach Jason Ramos’ squad wanted.
This year, Ramos’ second as head coach, the Bulldogs have aspirations to join the 2019 team as state champions.
“Our goal is to make it back this year and play for the title,” Ramos said. “We had a successful summer ball season, and the expectations for this group coming into this season are high.”
There’s ample reason for optimism.
Baker returns most of its roster from last season’s 22-6 team, including the players who combined to score all but one of the Bulldogs’ points in their three games at the state tournament.
That group, all of whom were playing in their first state tournament, includes six seniors led by 6-foot post Jozie Ramos, reigning Greater Oregon League player of the year.
Ramos, who is the coach’s daughter, led Baker in scoring, at 18 points per game, and rebounding, with an average of seven per contest as the Bulldogs went 6-0 in league play.
Jozie Ramos, who can also shoot from 3-point range, has worked to develop her overall game, Jason Ramos said.
Fellow seniors Rylee Elms and Macey Moore, who each averaged nine points per game, were first team all-league picks, while another senior, Brooklyn Jaca, who averaged six points per game, was a second team selection.
Elms, Moore, Ramos and Jaca combined to score 47 of Baker’s 57 points in the Bulldogs’ win over Marist Catholic in the fourth-place game at the 2022 state tournament.
Elms, who is 6-foot-1, is one of Baker’s most versatile players, able to play in the post and step out and hit outside shots.
Moore, at 5-foot-8, is Baker’s leading 3-point shooter and can play multiple positions, Jason Ramos said.
Jaca, 5-foot-11, who often guards the other team’s best player, has improved her offensive game in the offseason, Ramos said.
He’s also expecting major contributions again from senior Makenzie Flanagan and senior point guard Sydnee Pierce.
Flanagan is an “athletic slasher and solid defender” who “will be a key player this season,” Ramos said.
Pierce, who averaged seven points per game last season, “will have an increased role this year at the point guard position,” Ramos said.
Another senior, Makayla Rabourne, rejoins the Bulldogs after missing last season.
Ramos said sophomore Ashlyn Dalton and junior Makea Robb, who move up from JV, “look to be valuable contributors.”
Rounding out the varsity roster is Emma Llaurado, an exchange student from Spain who plays guard.
“She has a solid skill set and will be able to contribute right away, as she adapts her game to our style of play,” Ramos said.
In last year’s state tournament, Baker rebounded from a 61-46 quarterfinal loss to Corbett to beat Cascade 50-39 in the consolation bracket, then beat Marist Catholic 57-48 in the fourth-place game.
This year’s schedule includes a trip to Stayton in late December for a three-day tournament. Baker will open against Sweet Home on Dec. 28.
“We do have some quality nonleague opponents on our schedule which will help us prepare for a strong finish,” Ramos said. “We want to establish a high level of play early, utilizing our athleticism and experience to set the tone for the season.”
Baker opens its season Thursday, Dec. 1 at Homedale, Idaho. The Bulldogs then play on two straight days in the Baker gym, Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. against Mazama, and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. against Klamath Union.
