With its top scorer one foul away from being disqualified and more than 11 minutes left in the game, Baker girls basketball team navigated the treacherous period with aplomb, running away from Cascade late to keep alive the Bulldogs’ chances to return with a trophy from the Class 4A state tournament in Coos Bay.
Baker won 50-39 on Friday morning, March 11, and will play Marist Catholic for fourth place at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Marshfield High School.
Junior Jozie Ramos picked up her fourth foul with 3:48 left in the third quarter and the score tied at 29.
Baker coach Jason Ramos, who’s Jozie’s dad, used occasional substitutions to reduce the risk of her drawing her fifth foul and being lost for the rest of the game.
The strategy worked.
Ramos did draw her fifth foul, but that was with 2:03 left in the game and Baker holding a solid 48-39 lead. Ramos scored six of her 13 points after being whistled for her fourth foul.
Brooklyn Jaca’s 3-pointer gave Baker the lead for good, at 36-33, with 2:06 left in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs led 38-35 entering the final period.
Jaca started the fourth quarter with a steal and assist to Makenzie Flanagan for a fast break layin.
After Ariel Tobiaason’s basket got Cascade to within 42-39, Jaca nailed a 3-pointer with 5:30 left to boost Baker’s lead to 45-39.
Baker then scored the final 5 points, holding the Cougars scoreless for the last 5:46 of the game.
Macey Moore, who led Baker with 14 points, had the hot hand in the first half, making a pair of 3-pointers and scoring 10 points as Baker led 19-18 at halftime.
The Bulldogs scored the first 7 points of the second half — 4 by Ramos and a 3-pointer by Moore — to lead 26-18, but Cascade rallied to forge three ties, at 29, 31 and 33, before Baker pulled away.
Rylee Elms and Jaca each had 9 points for Baker, which made 5 of its 10 attempts from 3-point range, and 19 of 40 overall, 48%. The Bulldogs held Cascade to 13 for 36 shooting, 36%. Baker also forced 22 Cascade turnovers, while committing 14.
