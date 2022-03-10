The Baker girls basketball team is playing Corbett tonight in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

Baker scores the final 4 points of the first quarter to cut Corbett's lead to 12-8.

Corbett dominates the second quarter and leads at halftime, 35-20.

Baker can't make up ground in the third quarter and enters the final period trailing 48-31.

The Bulldogs fall 61-46 and will play either Madras or Cascade Friday at 10:45 a.m.

Jozie Ramos led Baker with 21 points. Makenzie Flanagan had 9 points.

