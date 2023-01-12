Jozie Ramos was having a quiet game, by her lofty standards, but she made plenty of noise when it mattered.
Baker’s senior leader scored seven straight points in the third quarter, including her first field goal of the game, during a decisive stretch that turned a back-and-forth game at Nyssa into a 57-37 Baker blowout on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11.
Ramos scored 11 of the Bulldogs’ 17 points during a 17-4 run, spanning parts of the third and fourth quarters, that transformed Nyssa’s 31-30 lead into a 47-34 deficit.
That was also the score when Nyssa’s top scorer, 6-foot-5 post Gracie Johnson, fouled out with 5:23 left in the game.
The departure of Johnson, who has committed to play for Utah State University, all but eliminated Nyssa’s hopes for a late rally.
Johnson, who led Nyssa with 18 points, scored her final two, a pair of free throws, with 2:38 left in the third quarter to give Nyssa its final lead, 31-30.
Ten seconds later, Ramos drove the lane, dribbled behind her back and evaded Johnson in the lane for a second consecutive basket and foul. Ramos completed the conventional three-point play to give Baker the lead for good at 33-31.
But Ramos and her teammates were just getting started.
On Baker’s next possession Ramos grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled on the shot attempt. She made one of two — she was eight of 10 for the game — boost the lead to 34-31.
Baker rebounded the missed free throw, though, and Brooklyn Jaca swished a jumper from just inside the 3-point line, and Baker led 36-31.
Ramos scored again inside with 15 seconds left in the third quarter, but Nyssa’s Asbel Tellez-Jaquez had a breakaway lay-in just before the buzzer to cut Baker’s lead to 38-33 entering the fourth quarter.
The intermission didn’t curb Baker’s momentum, though.
The Bulldogs scored the first six points of the third quarter on a Ramos 15-footer, Emma Llaurado’s lay-in and Ashlyn Dalton’s two free throws.
Baker scored 27 of the game’s final 33 points.
The first half was generally sloppy, the teams trading turnovers more often than they did baskets.
Nyssa’s Clarita Arizmendi made consecutive 3-pointers in the first few minutes to give Nyssa an 8-1 lead, but Baker scored six straight, on baskets by Jaca and Rylee Elms, and two free throws by Ramos.
Nyssa led 12-10 after the first quarter.
Nyssa maintained the lead, although never by more than three points, for most of the second quarter as Johnson scored all 12 of the Bulldogs’ points during the quarter.
Baker played much of the quarter without Ramos, who went to the bench after taking an elbow from Johnson with 4:34 left in the quarter.
Baker took advantage of Nyssa fouls. Baker was in the bonus throughout the second quarter, and the Bulldogs made seven of eight free throws, including three of four by Dalton.
Dalton’s 12-footer from the baseline with 28 seconds left gave Baker its first lead, at 25-24, and that was the score at halftime.
The lead changed hands five times in the first part of the third quarter before Baker started its game-changing run.
Baker, the top-ranked Class 4A team, improved to 11-1 on the season.
Nyssa, which was ranked fifth among Class 3A teams, dropped to 11-3.
Baker will return to the Treasure Valley for its next two days, a nonleague contest on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Vale, starting at 6 p.m. PST, and Friday, Jan. 20 for a Greater Oregon League game at Ontario at 2 p.m. PDT.
BAKER (57)
Elms 4 0-0 8, Dalton 2 7-10 11, Llaurado 1 0-0 2, Pierce 1 4-4 6, Ramos 7 8-10 22, Jaca 2 0-0 4, Rabourne 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 1-2 4. Totals 18 20-26 57
NYSSA (37)
B. Hartley 0 3-6 3, Johnson 7 4-6 18, Tellez-Jacquez 1 0-2 2, Trinidad 0 0-0 0, Clarita Arizmendi 2 0-0 6, Johns 1 0-0 3, Clarissa Arizmendi 0 1-2 1, L. Hartley 2 0-0 4, Draper 0 0-0 0, Sapp 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-16 37.
Baker 10 15 13 19 — 57
Nyssa 12 12 9 4 — 37
