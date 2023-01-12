Jozie shoots.jpg

Baker's Jozie Ramos shoots over Fruitland's Lydia Lindsey on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the Baker gym. Ramos had 22 points to lead Baker to a 57-37 win at Nyssa on Jan. 11, 2023.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

Jozie Ramos was having a quiet game, by her lofty standards, but she made plenty of noise when it mattered.

Baker’s senior leader scored seven straight points in the third quarter, including her first field goal of the game, during a decisive stretch that turned a back-and-forth game at Nyssa into a 57-37 Baker blowout on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.