For a minute or two, it looked as though Molalla was going to challenge the top-ranked Baker girls basketball team.
The moment passed quickly.
After a Molalla free throw tied the score at 5 with 5:25 left in the first quarter of a semifinal game at the SCTC Holiday Classic tournament Thursday, Dec. 29 at Stayton High School, Baker scored the final 13 points of the quarter.
Senior Macey Moore scored the last eight points, all in the final minute, including a conventional three-point play on an assist from Emma Llaurado with 22.1 seconds left.
Molalla never got closer than eight points the rest of the game as Baker rolled to a 51-29 win and a berth in the championship game Friday night.
That game, pitting the 7-0 Bulldogs against fourth-ranked Marshfield, was after the deadline for today’s issue. Check www.bakercityherald.com or the Herald’s Facebook page for the result of that game.
“Girls played really well, we knew it was going to be a challenge,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “So our girls came out with just a ton of energy. It was a great game, we put it all together throughout the entire game.”
Molalla opened the second quarter with a 5-0 run in the first 45 seconds to get within 18-10, but Jozie Ramos, who led all scorers with 22 points, made two free throws, and Llaurado weaved into the key for a lay-in to boost Baker’s lead back to 22-10.
The Bulldogs cruised from there, leading 33-16 at halftime and 45-23 after three quarters.
Baker forced 23 Molalla turnovers.
“We play really good defense, and that helped,” Jason Ramos said. “They continued to step up and execute on the defensive end, and our defense gets our offense going.”
Moore had 12 points and Sydnee Pierce had six.
“I just thought Sydnee Pierce did a great job running the point, tipped in some buckets, assisted some lay-ups,” Ramos said. “Jozie did real well, Macey Moore also stepped up, but overall it was a good team effort.”
Six of Baker’s seven wins to open the season were by 22 points or more.
The Bulldogs’ only close game was a 39-37 win over Gladstone on Dec. 14 at Stanfield. Baker led by double digits in that game and held off a furious Gladiator rally in the fourth quarter. It was Gladstone’s only loss. The Gladiators, 9-1 after three wins in a tournament in California this week, are ranked third in the Class 4A standings.
MOLALLA (29)
Wood 0 0-0 0, Wills 3 5-6 12, Sandberg 0 1-2 1, Brownlee 4 2-4 11, Montiel 0 0-0 0, Petty 0 0-0 0, Parker 0 0-0 0, Camacho Perez 1 0-0 3, Greer 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 8-12 29
BAKER (51)
Elms 0 0-2 0, Flanagan 1 0-2 2, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Llaurado 2 0-0 4, Pierce 3 0-0 6, Ramos 7 8-10 22, Jaca 1 1-5 3, Robb 0 0-0 0, Rabourne 0 0-0 0, Moore 4 3-3 12. Totals 19 12-22 51.
Molalla 5 11 7 6 — 29
Baker 18 15 12 6 — 51
