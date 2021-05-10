Baker’s girls and boys track and field teams placed second among eight teams at the La Grande Invitational on Friday, May 7.
La Grande won both sides of the meet. The Tiger boys had 166.5 points to Baker’s 14.8.5. On the girls side, La Grande had 209 points to Baker’s 186.
Baker had multiple individual champions and runners-up.
Among boys, Kaden Myer won the 100, and Wyatt Hawkins won the long jump.
Myer placed second in the 200 and his brother, Malaki, was second in the 400. Dash Bloomer placed second in the 300 hurdles, Thaddeus Pepera was second in the high jump and Reeve Damschen was second in the pole vault.
In the girls meet, Anna Belding won the 200 and was second in the 400. Sydney Keller won the pole vault.
Emma Baeth was runner-up in the 800 and 1,500, Jozie Ramos placed second in the shot put and high jump, and Avril Zickgraf was second in the triple jump.
RESULTS
(Baker Finishers)
100 meters, BOYS
1. Kaden Myer (11.61a); 3. Wyatt Hawkins (11.90a) 11 Ian Jesenko (12.39a); 16. Wade Hawkins, (13.28a); 18. Joey Duncan (13.48a)
200 meters, BOYS
2. Kaden Myer (24.38a)
400 meters, BOYS
2. Malaki Myer (55.65a); 3. Diego Quintela (56.12a);4. Angel DeArcos (56.28a); 10. Dash Bloomer (59.23a); 13. Gabe Bott (1:01.61a); 18. Jordan Mills (1:03.52a); 20. Joey Duncan (1:08.28a).
800 meters, BOYS
11. Jordan Mills (2:30.08a)
1500 meters, BOYS
8. Thaddeus Pepera (4:53.10a); 14. Seth Mastrude (5:28.92a)
3000 meters, BOYS
7. Jordan Mills (11:22.22a); 9. Seth Mastrude (11:52.31a)
110 meter hurdles, BOYS
3. Jacob Mills (23.66a)
300 meter hurdles, BOYS
2. Dash Bloomer (48.45a); 3. Gabe Bott (49.72a); 5. Thaddeus Pepera (50.68a); 6. Gaige Birmingham (54.69a); 7. Jacob Mills (1:04.87a)
Four by 100 meter Relay, BOYS
1. Baker (Kaden Myer, Wyatt Hawkins, Malaki Myer and Ian Jesenko)- 45.26a
Four by 400 meter Relay, BOYS
2. Baker (Kaden Myer, Diego Quintela, Angel DeArcos and Malaki Myer)- 3:47.12a
Shot Put, BOYS
6. Eithen Hatfield (34-07.50); 7. Mike Gentry (34-05.50); 10. Tate Powell (32-03.00); 11. Jacob Mills (31-11.50);
Discus, BOYS
5. Jacob Mills (94-00); 7. Tate Powell (89-00); 8. Mike Gentry (83-11); 12. Eithen Hatfield (76-02); 13. Reeve Damschen (72-05)
Javelin, BOYS
4. Dash Bloomer (121-08)
High Jump, BOYS
2. Thaddeus Pepera (5-04:00)
Pole Vault, BOYS
2. Reeve Damschen (9-06.00); 4. Dash Bloomer (8-06.00); 6. Gabe Bott (7-06:00); 8. Wade Hawkins (6-00.00)
Long Jump, BOYS
1. Wyatt Hawkins (17-10.00); 11. Wade Hawkins (14-08:00)
Triple Jump, BOYS
5. Wyatt Hawkins (35-07.25)
100 meters, GIRLS
4. Sydnee Pierce (14.06a);
200 meters, GIRLS
1. Anna Belding (28.11a)
400 meters, GIRLS
2. Anna Belding (1:04.27a)
800 meters, GIRLS
2. Emma Baeth (2:34.06a); 3. Sydney Keller (2:36.11a)
1500 meters, GIRLS
2. Emma Baeth (5:07.60a); 4. Sydney Keller (5:13.29a); 7. Corah Downing (5:56.82a)
3000 meters, GIRLS
3. Sydney Lamb (12:11.62a)
100 meter hurdles, GIRLS
4. Brooklyn Jaca (18.75a); 9. Jocelyn Hellberg (24.60a)
300 meter hurdles, GIRLS
4. Corah Downing (55.44a); 5. Salena Bott (56.17a); 6. Avril Zickgraf (59.11a)
Four by 100 meter relay, GIRLS
2. Baker (Brooklyn Jaca, Jocelyn Hellberg, Anna Belding and Sydnee Pierce)- 55.04a
Four by 400 meter relay, GIRLS
1. Baker (Anna Belding, Jocelyn Hellberg, Sydney Keller and Emma Baeth)- 4:34.97a
Shot Put, GIRLS
2. Jozie Ramos (27-00.50); 5. Hayden Paulsen (24-08.00); 7. Ryann Paulsen (23-03.00); 12. Morgan Hall (20-03.50); 15. Evan Rexroad (19-09.00)
Discus, GIRLS
5. Hailey Zikmund (61-02); 6. Hayden Paulsen (60-05); 7. Jozie Ramos (55-09); 9. Montana Williams (55-04); 15. Kalina Gaslin (33-04)
Javelin, GIRLS
3. Hayden Paulsen (94-00); 4. Ryann Paulsen (92-09); 6. Hailey Zikmund (83-06); 8. Montana Williams (70-08)
High Jump, GIRLS
2. Jozie Ramos (4-10.00); 3. Brooklyn Jaca (4-06.00)
Pole Vault, GIRLS
1. Sydney Keller (9-00.00); 3. Salena Bott (7-06.00); 5. Avril Zickgraf (6-06.00)
Long Jump, GIRLS
5. Sydnee Pierce, 13-7.50); 6. Avril Zickgraf (13-4.50)
Triple Jump, GIRLS
2. Avril Zickgraf (29-01.00); 3. Salena Bott (28-07.00)
