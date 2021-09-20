Baker’s girls and boys cross-country teams both finished third in the team standings at the Wallowa County Invitational on Friday, Sept. 17 at Wallowa Lake State Park.
The Baker girls, led by seniors Sydney Lamb (fifth overall) and Emma Baeth (seventh) were 10 points behind runner-up Union, and 21 points behind first-place La Grande. Freshman Sofia Kaaen also was among the top 10 finishers, placing ninth.
Junior Thaddeus Pepera finished 16th, and freshman Daniel Brown 17th, to lead the Baker boys to third place behind Union and Enterprise.
“It was a beautiful course,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “It was really fun to run at. I think that our numbers are really strong, and our kids and effort are really strong. Varsity, it was not one of their better races collectively, but that is why we have races throughout the season, to kind of know where we are and how we are feeling. They trained hard, they prepared well and they were race ready, it’s just not every race is ideal.”
Pine Eagle senior Caleb Brown was fourth overall, with a time of 18:13.1. His Spartan teammate, junior Cooper Gover, placed 18th in 19:56.
Baker boys
16th, Thaddeus Pepera, 19:38.6; 17th, Daniel Brown, 19:55.7; 21st, Seth Mastrude, 20:06.6; 28th, Jordan Mills, 21:20.9; 29th, Payton Waters, 21:36.9; 34th, Tanner Lucas, 22:12.5
Baker girls
5th, Sydney Lamb, 22:25.7; 7th, Emma Baeth, 22:57.6; 9th, Sofia Kaaen, 23:11.7; 24th, Paige Marlia, 27:27.2; 27th, Katie Spaugh, 28:43.4
Baker also had several runners compete in the junior varsity and junior high races.
Baker finished second in the boys standings at the junior high level, and the girls were fourth.
Junior varsity boys
9th, Reeve Damschen, 22:57; 25th, Seth Holden, 29:02.2; 27th, Karsten Cikanek, 30:58.9
Junior varsity girls
1st, Annastasia Johnson, 28:47.2; 5th, Lilly Collins, 30:31.1; 6th, Avery Collier, 30:31.3
Junior high girls (2,500-meter course)
31st, Sage Cuzick, 13:17.3; 34th, Ruby Heriza, 13:27.0; 45th, Gwen Rasmussen, 14:21.8; 52nd, Meren Jesenko, 15:15.6; 63rd, Jurnee Bliss, 16:23.8
Junior high boys (2,500-meter course)
4th, Kane Hellburg, 10:03.4; 15th, Jack Joseph, 11:23.5; 28th, Robert (Tyler) Wirth, 12:01.6; 33rd, Lance Downing, 12:07.1; 36th, Engstrom Richard, 12:21.5; 37th, Kegan Bott, 12:22.4; 44th, Roman Zickgraf, 12:40.8; 54th, Theodore Pepera, 13:24.3; 60th, Harris Gaslin, 14:18.5
The BHS cross-country teams will compete Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Stanfield Fun Country event starting at 4 p.m.
The BMS teams will compete Saturday, Sept. 25 at the John Hascal Memorial 3K at Pilot Rock starting at noon.
