Baker girls basketball coach Buell Gonzales Jr. sees missed opportunities when he peruses the scoresheet for the Bulldogs’ 48-47 loss at Pendleton on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Thirteen of them, actually.
Baker rallied late after trailing most of the game and had a four-point lead before the Buckaroos scored the final five points of the game.
“It was a tough one,” Gonzales said of the loss that dropped Baker’s record to 1-1.
Especially because of the 13 free throws Baker missed. The Bulldogs were 8 for 21 at the charity stripe, a result that’s charitable mostly to the opponents.
Although Gonzales was pleased with Baker’s aggressive play on offense, which led to Pendleton committing 23 fouls, the Bulldogs largely squandered that effort with the poor shooting.
“You’re not going to win a lot of games on the road missing that many free throws,” he said.
Gonzales said Baker committed costly turnovers and had a couple defensive lapses that allowed Pendleton to rally late for the win.
“We can’t turn the ball over like that on the road,” he said.
The game was close throughout.
Pendleton led 19-17 at halftime, and 34-29 entering the final period.
“I thought we played really hard, and the girls made improvements over the first game,” Gonzales said. “I was pleased with the effort.”
But Baker struggled offensively — from the field as well as the aforementioned failures at the free throw line.
“(Pendleton) played zone (defense) for most of the game, and we just didn’t make shots,” Gonzales said.
Junior Jozie Ramos led Baker with 21 points.
Gonzales said fellow junior Rylee Elms, who added 11 points, “stepped up and played really well,” as did junior Taylor Gyllenberg, who played an expanded role with guard Sydnee Pierce out of the lineup for the night.
Junior Macey Moore added eight points.
Gonzales, coaching his second game after taking over as coach just before the season started, said he’s satisfied with Baker’s progress two games into the season.
Baker traveled to Homedale, Idaho, today for a 6:30 p.m. PST rematch with the Trojans, who the Bulldogs beat 66-36 in the season opener on Dec. 2.
Baker then travels the opposite direction to play at Estacada on Friday, Dec. 10 and at Molalla the following day.
The Baker JV team, which beat Elgin 31-15 on Dec. 4 to finish third in the Elgin Lions tourney, lost to Pendleton on Tuesday. The team’s record is 2-3.
