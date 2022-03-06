The Baker girls basketball team has unfinished business at the Class 4A state tournament, and the Bulldogs played like it.
With a berth in the tournament on the line Saturday afternoon, March 5, in the Baker gym, the Bulldogs scored 20 straight points in the first half and rolled to a 50-20 win over the Marshfield Pirates.
Baker’s stifling defense allowed the Pirates just four field goals in the game. Marshfield scored more than half its points — 12 of 20 — from the free throw line.
“That’s what we hang our hat on, especially this time of year,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “That’s how we want to play defense.”
The Bulldogs are officially the defending state champions.
Baker won the 2019 state title. The 2020 and 2021 tournaments were canceled due to the pandemic.
The Bulldogs now travel across the whole of Oregon to open the 2022 tournament on Thursday, March 10, against Corbett at 7 p.m. The site — coincidentally — is Marshfield High School, in Coos Bay.
“That was a goal for us this season,” Ramos said. “We’ve achieved that goal and now we’ve got another goal in mind.”
Ramos’ daughter, Jozie, was a freshman starter on the 2020 team that was in Forest Grove, preparing to defend its state championship, when officials from the Oregon School Activities Association, just hours before tip off, canceled the tournament.
Jozie Ramos said she still remembers the disappointment of that day nearly two years ago.
“It was really hard,” she said. “It was a chance that got taken away from us.”
Ramos, who led all scorers with 22 points in Saturday’s win over Marshfield, said she’s excited to finally have a chance to play on the state’s biggest stage.
“And to get to do it with people I’ve played with my whole life, since I started playing basketball,” she said.
The decisive stretch in Saturday’s playoff rout started midway through the first quarter.
After Marshfield’s Kate Miles scored on a rebound basket to tie the score at 4 with 4:32 left in teh quarter, Baker dominated.
Macey Moore started the run with a 3-pointer.
Then Jozie Ramos took over, scoring the next 9 points in less than 2 minutes, culminating with a 3-pointer that pushed Baker’s lead to 16-4.
Baker’s streak extended into the second period. Ramos’ free throw with 6:21 left gave Baker a 24-4 lead.
Marshfield’s Charlie Dea ended the run with a pair of free throws, the Pirates’ first points in 6 minutes.
After missing their first six free throws, all in the first quarter, the Pirates made nine of 10 in the second.
But that wasn’t nearly enough to keep pace with the Bulldogs, who were efficient on offense throughout.
“Our execution was good,” Jason Ramos said. “We wer emaking the extra passes and knocking down some shots when we had them.”
He said the Bulldogs practiced extensively against Marshfield’s 1-3-1 zone defense.
Jozie Ramos’ runner gave her 16 points in the first half and increased Baker’s lead to 34-15 at the break.
She said Baker’s 20-0 run was triggered by defense.
“We have a lot of confidence in our defense,” she said. “Our defense generates offense. That’s kind of our identity.”
Moore had 12 points in the first half and 15 for the game. Rylee Elms added 6 points and Makenzie Flanagan had 5.
Jason Ramos said Baker’s powerful performance in a playoff game, with a state tournament berth on the line, bodes well.
“For them to come out and step up to that challenge just shows that we’re ready to take that next step,” he said.
MARSHFIELD (20)
Ainsworth 0 1-2 1, Button 0 0-0 0, Hits 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Peach 0 2-2 2, England 0 2-2 2, Culver 0 0-0 0, Miles 2 2-2 6, Dea 2 3-4 7, Macduff 0 0-2 0, Folau 0 0-4 0, Montiel 0 2-2 2. Totals 4 12-20 20.
BAKER (50)
Elms 3 0-0 6, Flanagan 1 3-3 5, Wilde 0 0-0 0, Gyllenberg 0 0-0 0, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Ramos 8 5-6 22, Roy 0 0-5 0, Jaca 1 0-0 2, Robb 0 0-0 0, Moore 5 3-4 15, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-20 50.
Marshfield 4 11 5 0 — 20
Baker 17 17 12 4 — 50
