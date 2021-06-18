The Baker girls basketball team won its second straight game, and fourth in the past five, with a 50-16 romp over Vale on Thursday at Vale.
Baker improved to 8-3 on the season.
Sophomore Jozie Ramos led Baker in scoring with 16 points. Sophomore Macey Moore added nine points, sophomores Rylee Elms and Makenzie Flanagan had six each, and senior Sydney Keller scored six points as well.
Baker coach Mat Sand said he was proud of his team’s efforts at both ends of the court, and in particular on defense, as the Bulldogs held Vale to 11 fewer points than the Vikings scored in Baker’s 51-27 win the Baker gym on June 1.
“It was a good team effort on our part,” Sand said. “You got to be able to contribute no matter what is going on through the night, so when you see the contributions across the board with scoring, and contributing defensively, so when I saw that last night I was very pleased.”
Baker wrapped up its season on Friday against rival La Grande at La Grande. The Tigers entered the game 9-0, including a 51-32 win over Baker on June 8.
See the Tuesday, June 22 issue of the Baker City Herald for a story about the Baker-La Grande game.
