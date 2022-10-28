THE DALLES -- Despite having the role as underdogs in an OSAA Class 4A girls soccer play-In game, the No. 23 ranked Baker High Bulldogs played nearly even against the No. 10 ranked The Dalles Riverhawks and they had a chance to win Friday afternoon, Oct. 28.
For 70 minutes of the contest, it was a 0-0 deadlock and the Bulldogs (5-9-1) were hoping for an upset win over the Riverhawks (9-4-2) and reach the state playoffs for the first time since 2018.
However, the Riverhawks' leading scorer, Amyrah Hill (22 goals on the year) got a goal in the 71st minute to help propel them to a 1-0 win at The Dalles High School's Wahtonka campus field. The Dalles advanced to play in a Nov. 2 first round matchup in the 16-team playoffs. For the Bulldogs and first-year coach Robbie Langrell, the loss marked the conclusion of their season.
"I am super proud of our team, but I'm really disappointed that the refs made so many bad calls," Langrell said. "The girls battled hard and then in the last 10 minutes the refs made some bad calls and gave them free kicks and it just changed the whole dynamic of the game. I'm super proud of how amazing the girls played. This was supposed to be an easy win for a No. 10 ranked team. It should've been a 0-0 tie and then went into overtime, but that didn't happen and it's OK."
See more in the Tuesday, Nov. 1 issue of the Baker City Herald.
