Anna Belding, right, blocks the shot of a Payette player during Baker's match against the Pirates on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Sports Complex. Belding, a defender, later scored her first career goal.
The Baker girls soccer team used a strong defense to control their match against Payette, then the Bulldogs’ strikers started to find the net as Baker doubled up the Pirates 4-2 on Saturday morning, Sept. 10 at the Sports Complex.
Baker evened its season record at 1-1.
“We worked on just trusting our defense to keep our field spread out,” Baker coach Robbie Langrell, said. “Once the field spread out we were able to make those passes and make those plays.”
Seniors Brooklyn Jaca and Anna Belding tallied Baker’s first two goals.
It was the first career goal for Belding.
“She’s actually a defender and she took it all the way up the field and scored,” Langrell said.
Fellow senior Sydnee Pierce scored the last two goals for the Bulldogs.
On the defensive side, Langrell said seniors Maddy Yencopal and Belding helped Baker keep the Pirates at bay.
“They are doing a really great job of just talking and directing the home defense, and I added Casey Anderson this game, she’s another senior,” Langrell said.
Baker traveled to Ontario on Monday, Sept. 12 to take on Four Rivers. The Bulldogs will return to the Sports Complex on Monday, Sept. 19 for a 4 p.m. match against Weiser, before starting league play on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. against La Grande.
