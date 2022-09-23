The scoreboard showed a dismal result, but Baker girls soccer coach Robbie Langrell found some positive aspects of the Bulldogs’ 6-0 loss to La Grande on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Sports Complex.
“We did a lot of learning,” Langrell said.
“It was nice to see the stuff that we were practicing put into action.”
The loss dropped Baker’s season record to 3-3-1. It was the Bulldogs’ first Greater Oregon League match.
Langrell said Baker had eight players from its 25-member roster out due to injuries or recovery from colds.
“This was just a really early league game in the middle of our crazy schedule,” she said. “We’re showing a lot of progress. We’re starting to put things together, but they’re not put together to finish quite yet.”
Baker had several shots on goal in the final five minutes of the first half against La Grande, but weren’t able to put the ball in the net.
“We had a solid five minutes in the last part of the first half,” Langrell said.
Baker’s busy schedule continues with a pair of nonleague matches in Idaho — Saturday, Sept. 24 at Payette, and Monday, Sept. 26 at Weiser.
Baker returns to league play on Thursday, Sept. 29 with a home match under the lights against Pendleton at 6 p.m.
