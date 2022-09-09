The Baker girls soccer team finally started its season, taking on McCall, Idaho, on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Sports Complex after three games were canceled.
Baker’s defense was solid, with nimble passing, but the Vandals kept the ball on the Baker side of the pitch and led 5-0 at halftime.
The Bulldogs redoubled their defensive effort in the second half, and the McCall strikers could add only one goal.
The Vandals kept Baker out of the net and ended up with a 6-0 win.
“Honestly the best thing about the game was just to see all of my players there happy and having a great time,” said Robbie Langrell, who recently took over as head coach. “We all thought the girls played great for our first game out and really our first time on the field with everyone at the same time.
“The first week of school especially players have to miss practice volunteering with different events so as we get to know each other’s playing styles, build some trust between the offense and defense, and spread out across the field we will improve,” Langrell said.
After having games against Fruitland, Idaho, and Henley and Mazama canceled, Baker has added games, including Monday, Sept. 12 at Four Rivers in Ontario.
“Post-COVID, all our teens across the nation have gone out and gotten some great jobs so fall sports have had to work around that a bit as they finish their summer work schedules up,” Langrell said.
“As for my role, I might not be the best coach yet but I have the heart to make this program the best it can be,” she said. “I played for this team from the fall of 2005 to the fall of 2009 and have some of the best memories from it. My high school soccer experience with fun, supportive, and technical coaches like DeeDee Clarke, Adam Robb, Kristen Rushton, and Victor Benites (now the Baker boys coach) is what these girls deserve.
“We have all of the right pieces to turn this into a winning season like some extremely fast players, a few amazing ball handlers, and some great playmakers,” Langrell said. “Now we just have to put those elements together.”
Baker plays host to the Payette Pirates Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Sports Complex.
