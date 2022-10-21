The Baker girls soccer team played a strong defensive game at Pendleton on Thursday, Oct. 20, but the Bulldogs couldn’t quite get the ball into the net in a 1-0 loss.
Baker lost to Pendleton 5-3 in the previous match up against the Buckaroos on Sept. 29 at the Baker Sports Complex.
Baker coach Robbie Langrell said the rematch Thursday was hard fought from the beginning.
“They made a goal in the first three minutes,” she said, “then we battled hard to try and tie the game. We had some amazing shots that were just slightly off the top corners every time. We played amazing as a team after we got warm a few minutes in.”
Langrell said Baker goalkeeper Oakley Anderson had several great saves to keep Baker within reach.
“Jaycee (Gray) had one of the best games of the season, she was playing amazing,” Langrell said.
The loss brings Baker’s record to 5-7-1.
With one match remaining, Tuesday, Oct. 25 against Ontario at 5:30 p.m. at the Sports Complex, Baker’s playoff hopes are slim.
If the Bulldogs did qualify, they would travel for a match on either Oct. 28 or 29 against an opponent to be determined.
