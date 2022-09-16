Normally a defender, Baker sophomore Natalie Munn took advantage of her time as a striker, scoring a goal just 17 seconds into the second half of the Bulldogs' 5-0 win over Umatilla on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the Sports Complex.
Normally a defender, Baker sophomore Natalie Munn took advantage of her time as a striker, scoring a goal just 17 seconds into the second half of the Bulldogs' 5-0 win over Umatilla on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the Sports Complex.
Coach Robbie Langrell and the Baker girls soccer team are finding their stride, blanking Umatilla 5-0 on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Sports Complex to improve to 2-1-1 on the season.
After opening the season with a loss to McCall on Sept. 8, the Bulldogs have won twice and tied once.
On Thursday against the Vikings, Baker got on the scoreboard thanks to senior Sydnee Pierce.
“We started off strong with a penalty kick from Sydnee Pierce,” Langrell said. “She missed a penalty kick in the last game. So it was like a redeeming penalty kick. She nailed it and got us all fired up.”
Senior Te’ygan Coley followed with a pair of goals to give Baker a 3-0 lead.
“Te’ygan did a great job,” Langrell said.
The Viking strikers were not idle, consistently bringing the ball to the Bulldog goal zone with dribbling and steals. But the Baker defense was stout, and Baker still led 3-0 at halftime.
The teams had barely started the second half when sophomore Natalie Munn, playing a new position, stormed to the Umatilla net, nailing a goal just 17 seconds in.
“Natalie has actually been a defender her whole life, and has never really played offense,” Langrell said. “We put her in as a forward thinking she’d be good at it, and she scored.”
The Viking defense tightened after that, but Pierce scored again for the final margin.
“Sydnee slammed that last one in for five points and we had it,” Langrell said.
Baker kept the Vikings out of the net despite goalkeeper Anna Belding missing the match with a thigh injury.
“We just wanted to get her healthy and get her back to feeling like normal,” Langrell said.
“So we brought Skye Smith back and she held our defense together, and then we gave her an opportunity to go up and get some shots on goal.”
Baker traveled to Fruitland, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 17 for an 11 a.m. kickoff against the Grizzlies.
“Fruitland will be interesting because they’ve been state champions, so I don’t know,” Langrell said. “They’re supposed to be good. They’ve got a girl that’s on the nationwide watchlist, so we’ll see how it goes.”
