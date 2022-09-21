Skye Smith, mid flight, rebounding the ball with a header on Sept. 19, 2022. Smith went on to score three of Baker's four goals in a 4-0 win over Weiser.
Baker senior Skye Smith had a hat trick, scoring three of Baker's four goals in a 4-0 win over Weiser on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Sports Complex.
Senior defender Anna Belding managed the first score of the night, almost 20 minutes into a hard-fought game against Weiser on Sept. 19, 2022.
Baker freshman Jaycee Gray, right, an exchange student from Spain, played well against Weiser on Sept. 19, 2022, at the Sports Complex.
Baker senior midfielder Te’ygan Coley in action against Weiser on Sept. 19, 2022, at the Sports Complex.
Sophomore Kathy Macias amid Weiser defenders, vying for the goal on Sept. 19, 2022.
Two days after losing not only a match but also its goalkeeper, the Baker girls soccer team rebounded to blank Weiser, 4-0 on Monday, Sept. 19.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-2-1 on the season despite playing without senior goalie Neah Thomas, who suffered a season-ending injury in Baker’s 8-1 loss at Fruitland on Saturday, Sept. 17.
“The Fruitland game was a little out of hand,” Baker coach Robbie Langrell said. “We had a broken ankle and some other injuries.”
But on Monday the Bulldogs were back in fine form, with sophomore Oakley Anderson replacing Thomas in the goal.
“Anderson came in, and has kind of gone through trial by fire and is doing amazing, obviously,” Langrell said after Baker’s shutout.
During the first 6 minutes, both teams were active on offense but neither could find the net.
The pace remained fast, with the Wolverine defense making several steals.
But the Bulldog strikers relied on their speed to
keep the pressure on the Weiser keeper.
Senior Skye Smith nailed a goal in the first half and then completed the hat trick with two more scores in the second half.
Fellow senior Anna Belding scored the first goal of the game — and she did so on her birthday.
“We got a lot going on tonight and so we were pretty happy and pretty jazzed for the game, and just had a great time on the field,” Langrell said.
Another Bulldog, freshman Jaycee Gray, also managed to deliver a kick between the Wolverine goalposts, but the goal was waived off as a Baker player was offsides.
Gray, an exchange student from Spain, had a strong game, Langrell said.
“She’s never played soccer before, and she’s amazing,” Langrell said.
“She’s got a cannon for a left foot. We’re excited to have her on the team and we’re growing every day, which is awesome.”
Baker opens league play on Thursday, Sept. 22 by playing host to La Grande at 4 p.m. at the Sports Complex.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.