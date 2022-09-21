Two days after losing not only a match but also its goalkeeper, the Baker girls soccer team rebounded to blank Weiser, 4-0 on Monday, Sept. 19.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-2-1 on the season despite playing without senior goalie Neah Thomas, who suffered a season-ending injury in Baker’s 8-1 loss at Fruitland on Saturday, Sept. 17.

