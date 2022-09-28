The Baker girls soccer team’s second match this season against Weiser was a lot tougher than the first.
The Bulldogs blanked Weiser 4-0 on Sept. 19 at the Sports Complex.
But the rematch on Monday, Sept. 26 at Weiser was quite different, with the teams playing to a scoreless tie until late in the first half.
And when the first shot found the net, it was the home Wolverines taking a 1-0 lead.
“Played almost the whole half before anyone made it onto the scoreboard, with Weiser taking a great shot that couldn’t be stopped,” Baker coach Robbie Langrell said.
But Baker rebounded in the second half.
Senior Brooklyn Jaca scored first to tie the score, and freshman Jaycee Gray scored twice.
Langrell said one of Gray’s goals was on an assist from a corner kick by senior Sydnee Pierce.
Gray netted her other goal on a breakaway.
While Baker’s offense was taking control in the second half, Langrell said the Bulldog defenders, including seniors Skye Smith, Maddy Yencopal and Kaci Anderson, and freshman Mary Schwartz were stellar.
Langrell also praised sophomore Oakley Anderson, who has moved into the goalie position after an injury to Neah Thomas.
“Oakley Anderson has stepped up as our new goalie and is playing fantastic despite the trial by fire and coming into the position so unexpectedly,” Langrell said. “She had some great saves this game, but that one was impossible to get to.”
Weiser added a second goal in the second half but the Bulldogs held on for the win to improve to 4-3-1 on the season.
Baker returns to Greater Oregon League play on Thursday, Sept. 29, taking on the Pendleton Buckaroos at 6 p.m. at the Sports Complex.
