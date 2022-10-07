A short-handed Baker girls soccer team traveled to Ontario Thursday, Oct. 6 for what coach Robbie Langrell knew would be a tough match.
The Tigers prevailed 4-0, taking advantage of two penalty kicks in the first half.
“It was two penalty kicks in the first half that they took great shots on,” Langrell said. “We were down three starters but we played a really solid game.”
The Bulldogs had many shots on goal in the second half but couldn’t find the net.
“The last 25 minutes of the game were spent completely on their half of the field,” Langrell said. “Our girls kept hammering them and did great. We just couldn’t get past their goalie.
“We are all super happy to have improved so much this year,” Langrell said. “We had some solid teamwork up front to control the last third of the game.”
She saw exceptional efforts by Brooklyn Jaca, Jill Poe, Tey’gan Coley, Sydnee Pierce, Makea Robb and Emma Llaurado, and noted that Oakley Anderson has progressed significantly into her role as goalkeeper.
Despite the loss, Langrell said the Bulldogs remain optimistic going into the final stretch of league games, all against squads that beat Baker earlier this year — La Grande, Pendleton and Ontario.
Baker travels to La Grande to meet the Tigers on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.
