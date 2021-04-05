The Baker girls soccer team completed its season on Saturday, April 3 by shutting out Four Rivers, 2-0, at Ontario.
Baker finished with a 4-2 record.
Baker sophomore scored in the first half to give the Bulldogs at 1-0 lead.
Sophomore Brooklyn Jaca scored for Baker in the second half, and Baker’s defense thwarted the Falcons throughout.
Baker assistant coach Christine Teegarden said she was proud of the Bulldogs’ performance on Saturday.
“Just a lot of really smart moves this game, which is a big focus this season,” Teegarden said. “Not forcing it up the field, but really methodically making smart plays and winning because of it.”
Baker won its final three games, beating Four Rivers twice and Ontario once.
With no seniors on the roster, the Bulldogs look to return to a normal fall schedule later this year with its entire team intact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.