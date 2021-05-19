With all five players carding their personal best rounds, the Baker girls golf team placed third at the state tournament Tuesday, May 18 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
Senior Taylor Nudd led the way with an 88 to place eighth in the individual standings. Junior Caitlin Lien shot a 91 to finish 11th.
“Overall we just did a lot better than expected,” Baker coach Mike Long said. “It’s always nice when you can go and have kids play above expectations. It was a huge improvement for the girls.”
Grace Stampflee carded a 102, and Gretchen Morgan had a 108.
The Baker boys team also competed at Corvallis.
Junior Jesse Maldonado, who won the district tournament at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Baker City on May 10, shot an 84 to finish 25th overall.
“He had a really good round,” Long said of Maldonado. “He had one hole where he had a quadruple bogey and then followed with two birdies, so I thought that showed pretty good resilience.”
Kaden Conklin shot a 94, Gavin Stecher carded a 104, Cade Rudi shot 118, and Alex Ritter 124.
Long said he was glad the players had a chance to compete at state following a shortened season.
“To see those smiles coming off the course it was pretty neat and fun,” Long said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.