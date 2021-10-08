Baker girls tie with Mac-Hi By COREY KIRK ckirk@bakercityherald.com Oct 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Baker girls soccer team took an early lead and then rallied late to forge a tie with Mac-Hi on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Milton-Freewater.Baker coach Eric Layton said the end of the match was dramatic.“The last eight minutes was the most exciting soccer we had, it was back and forth,” Layton said. “Teams were like throwing haymakers with shots, breakaways and free balls, it was good stuff.”Baker came into the game with a 2-7 record, while the Pioneers were 6-3.The Bulldogs took an early lead on a deflection, but the Pioneers scored two straight goals, the second early in the second half, to take a 2-1 lead.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterBaker, which had more than 25 shots on goal, including 10 by junior Sydnee Pierce, kept the pressure on.And with eight minutes left, sophomore Skye Smith found the net to tie the match at 2.Neither team could break the deadlock before the final whistle sounded.Baker travels to La Grande on Tuesday, Oct. 12 to take on the Tigers at 5 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section 10@10: National spotlight shines on Kinnick as Hawkeyes face Nittany Lions 100 days in, Chris McIntosh discusses goals for his tenure as Badgers athletic director, beer sales and baseball Missouri cornerback Rakestraw tears ACL, out indefinitely Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
