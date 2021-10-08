The Baker girls soccer team took an early lead and then rallied late to forge a tie with Mac-Hi on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Milton-Freewater.

Baker coach Eric Layton said the end of the match was dramatic.

“The last eight minutes was the most exciting soccer we had, it was back and forth,” Layton said. “Teams were like throwing haymakers with shots, breakaways and free balls, it was good stuff.”

Baker came into the game with a 2-7 record, while the Pioneers were 6-3.

The Bulldogs took an early lead on a deflection, but the Pioneers scored two straight goals, the second early in the second half, to take a 2-1 lead.

Baker, which had more than 25 shots on goal, including 10 by junior Sydnee Pierce, kept the pressure on.

And with eight minutes left, sophomore Skye Smith found the net to tie the match at 2.

Neither team could break the deadlock before the final whistle sounded.

Baker travels to La Grande on Tuesday, Oct. 12 to take on the Tigers at 5 p.m.

