Baker's Ashton LeTourneau returns a shot during his match at Pendleton on Thursday, March 31, 2022. LeTourneau won his singles match against Ontario's Henry Garrett on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
ONTARIO — The Baker High School tennis teams opened its district schedule at Ontario on Tuesday, April 5, with the Bulldog girls winning three of five matches and the boys splitting six matches.
GirlsBaker’s Sarah Plummer won the No. 1 singles match, defeating Ontario’s Laken Herrera, 6-4, 6-3.
Baker coach Amy Younger said she’s pleased with Plummer’s progress considering she missed a couple weeks of practice while competing in wrestling and then having her wisdom teeth pulled.
Baker’s Isabel Cunningham lost only one game in beating Samantha DeLeon 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles match.
Younger said that although DeLeon wasn’t the strongest opponent, Cunningham served and played well.
In doubles, Baker’s Maya Smith and Olivia Jacoby beat Paige Eidson and Abbigail Hally, 6-0, 6-4.
In the No. 2 doubles match, Ontario’s Erika Perez and Ogaly Santiago beat Riley Shaw and Daphne Thomas, 6-0, 6-1.
In the third doubles match, which was played to a pro set, Ontario’s Maya Gomez-Meza and Cayman Campbell beat Baker’s Smith and Thomas, 8-3.
Boys
The No. 1 singles match was a highly competitive and entertaining battle between Baker’s Danny Cunningham and Ontario’s Dallin Berg.
The first set went to a tiebreaker, with Berg winning 7-4. The second set was close throughout, with Berg prevailing, 7-5.
“It was a fun match,” Younger said.
In the No. 2 singles match, Baker’s Caleb Hills beat Jack Hally, 6-3, 6-4.
Baker’s Ashton LeTourneau won the No. 3 singles match over Henry Garrett, 6-4, 6-0.
Anthony Christoper lost to Martin Benites, 6-1, 6-2, and Weston Downing lost a pro set to Edgar Bernabe, 8-0.
Younger said Christopher “has improved so much over last year.”
In doubles, Ontario’s Jared Hally and Eduardo Navarro-Ramirez rallied to beat Baker’s Ethan Hills and Jayden Yencopal, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
The Tigers won the No. 2 doubles match in similar fasion, as Pablo Ponce-Garcia and Bryan Alejandro-Munoz beat Noah Lien and Weston Downing, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
The No. 3 doubles match also went three sets, with Baker’s Lincoln Nemec and Diego Bedolla overcoming Humberto Gonzalez and Paul Barrido, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9 (tiebreaker).
Younger said that although Baker has played just two matches, she’s seeing improvement in the team both in singles and doubles “now that we’re able to not just play against ourselves.”
