The Baker girls track and field team, led by Anna Belding’s wins in the 200 and 400, won the team title at the Carnival of Speed meet Friday, April 1, at Shockman Field in Milton-Freewater.
The Baker boys finished fourth. Reeve Damschen won the pole vault by clearing 11 feet, 6 inches, a personal best by a full foot.
Powder Valley’s boys team won the boys team title. The Badgers scored 63.5 points. Reece Dixon won the 200, and Kaden Krieger won the 300 hurdles. Baker had 51.75 points. The Pine Eagle boys finished 13th with 22 points, led by Caleb Brown’s win in the 800 and his second-place finish in the 1,500.
On the girls side, Baker amassed 90.43 points to top runner-up Nyssa, with 87.43. La Grande was a distant third with 62 points. Pine Eagle was 19th with 10 points, and Powder Valley 24th with 4.5 points.
Baker’s Sydney Lamb placed second in the 1,500 and 3,000. Emma Baeth was second in the 400 and 800.
Baker’s girls and boys both won the 4x400 relay.
“I told the kids on the bus, this was the best early season meet I have been a part of,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “Not only did they compete amazingly, they prepared great, many of them were focusing on individual techniques to help them perform better and they were able to do that so much sooner than what it usually takes. They were great at supporting one another, it was just an amazing meet for us.”
Cole said many of Baker’s athletes were competing for the first time this spring.
“It was just so fun to see all the kids do so great,” she said.
The Carnival of Speed, one of the biggest and oldest high school sporting events in the region, returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This was the 85th edition of the meet, with 30 teams and about 400 athletes competing.
CARNIVAL OF SPEED BOYS— Baker, Powder Valley (PV) and Pine Eagle (PE results)
100
Kaden Krieger (PV), 2nd, 11.77; Reece Dixon (PV), 4th, 11.96; Wyatt Hawkins, 12th, 12.19; Josh Hunt (PE), 26th, 12.80; James Denson (PE), 49th, 13.59; Casey Vaughan (PV), 54th, 13.95; Tyson Hunt (PE), 61st, 15.59; Haven Olson, 62nd, 19.74
200
Reece Dixon (PV), 1st, 24.32; Wyatt Hawkins, 2nd, 24.45; Jackson Chandler (PV), 5th, 25.18; Angel DeArcos, 10th, 25.44; Kayden Garvin, 12th, 25.70; James Denson (PE), 38th, 27.92
400
Jackson Chandler (PV), 3rd, 55.24; Angel DeArcos, 6th, 55.71; Diego Quintela, 9th, 57.11; Jordan Mills, 33rd, 1:03.00; Gabriel Brown (PE), 46th, 1:05.59; Orrin Cobb (PV), 51st, 1:11.25; Kaiden Bass (PE), 52nd, 1:12.01
800
Caleb Brown (PE), 1st, 2:03.82; Jordan Mills, 11th, 2:19.75; Seth Mastrude, 12th, 2:20.21; Peyton Waters, 23rd, 2:29.31;
1500
Caleb Brown (PE), 2nd, 4:16.72; Daniel Brown, 9th, 4:38.37; Seth Mastrude, 15th, 4:50.59; Reid Davis (PE), 17th, 4:51.50; Hunter Bingham (PV), 27th, 5:07.06; Peyton Waters, 30th, 5:07.72; Gabriel Brown (PE), 43rd, 5:30.09; Allen Bedolla (PV), 52nd, 5:44.75
3000
Daniel Brown, 8th, 10:33.43; Karsten Cikanek, 14th, 11:16.40
110 hurdles
Thaddeus Pepera, 12th, 20.37
300 hurdles
Kaden Krieger (PV), 1st, 41.26; Dash Bloomer, 6th, 46.01; Casey Vaughan (PV), 21st, 52.52; Nick Hughes, 26th, 58.80
4x100 relay
Baker, 5th, 46.97 (Gaige Birmingham, Reeve Damschen, Izek Cleveland, Kayden Garvin); Pine Eagle, 14th, 49.49 (Josh Hunt, James Denson, Brock Farley, Reid Davis)
4x400 relay
Baker, 1st, 3:44.95 (Thaddeus Pepera, Diego Quintela, Malaki Myer, Angel DeArcos); Pine Eagle, 11th, 3:58.41 (Caleb Brown, Cooper Gover, Josh Hunt, Reid Davis)
Shot put
Mike Gentry, 5th, 38-8.5; Logan Profitt (PV), 9th, 37-2.5; Jacob Mills, 23rd, 33-1; Izek Cleveland, 27th, 32-8.5; Josh Hunt (PE), 35th, 31-3.5; Casey Vaughan (PV), 42nd, 30-1; Max Thomas (PE), 62nd, 25-1.75
Discus
Tate Powell, 4th, 109-10; Dillon Multop, 28th, 82-8; Caleb Kerns (PV), 31st, 80-9.5; Logan Profitt (PV), 58th, 65-3; Izek Cleveland, 62nd, 58-9; Casey Vaughan (PV), 64th, 57-6; Max Thomas (PE), 72nd, 47-5
Javelin
Brock Farley (PE), 5th, 137-7; Gaige Birmingham, 12th, 123-8; Colton Birmingham, 34th, 99-11; Caleb Kerns (PV), 37th, 98-0; Tyson Hunt (PE), 45th, 88-10; Kevin Gutierrez, 54th, 73-7
High jump
Thaddeus Pepera, 7th, 5-6; Brock Farley (PE), 11th, 5-2
Pole vault
Reeve Damschen, 1st, 11-6
Long jump
Jackson Chandler (PV), 2nd, 19-5; Kaden Krieger (PV), 4th, 18-10; Kayden Garvin, 10th, 17-9; Reeve Damschen, 18th, 17-6; Brock Farley (PE), 21st, 17-3; Orrin Cobb (PV), 58th, 14-4; Tyson Hunt (PE), 65th, 12-7
Triple jump
Reece Dixon (PV), 2nd, 40-6; Dash Bloomer, 5th, 37-8.5; Jackson Chandler (PV), 11th, 35-6
GIRLS — Baker, Powder Valley (PV) and Pine Eagle (PE results)
100
Ayla Bingham (PV), 6th, 14.23; Alexis Conant, 10th, 14.54; Lillee Henry, 18th, 14.77; Lani Pierce, 51st, 16.76
200
Anna Belding, 1st, 27.72; Ayla Bingham (PV), 11th, 29.82; Lillee Henry, 26th, 31.50; Ella Randall (PE), 30th, 32.10; Jodi Bingham (PV), 43rd, 33.70; Lilly Collins, 47th, 34.30
400
Anna Belding, 1st, 1:01.97; Emma Baeth, 2nd, 1:02.10; Brooklyn Jaca, 6th, 1:06.72; Sofia Hanson, 9th, 1:09.54; Taylor Shold (PE), 1:14.09
800
Emma Baeth, 2nd, 2:28.58; Emma Timm, 4th, 2:44.93
1500
Sydney Lamb, 2nd, 5:42.49; Taylor Shold (PE), 14th, 6:20.83; Evie Davis (PE), 25th, 6:52.08; Emma Annis (PE), 31st, 8:58.93
3000
Sydney Lamb, 2nd, 12:12; Sofia Kaaen, 5th, 13:12.81
100 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca, 6th, 19.20; Jayden Whitford, 16th, 21.74; Alexis Conant, 17th, 21.76
300 hurdles
Jayden Whitford, 12th, 1:00.24; Annastasia Johnson, 14th, 1:01.82
4x100 relay
Baker, 8th, 1:00.09 (Lani Pierce, Jayden Whitford, Annastasia Johnson, Alexis Conant)
4x400 relay
Baker, 1st, 4:27.10 (Anna Belding, Brooklyn Jaca, Emma Timm, Emma Baeth)
Shot put
Ryann Paulsen, 10th, 28-3.5; Nevaeh Sculdt (PV), 28th, 24-3; Abby Cox (PV), 31st, 23-11; Montana Williams, 32nd, 23-8; Lilly Collins, 33rd, 23-7; Hadley Wallace (PV), 20-10; Evie Davis (PE), 18-1.5
Discus
Lilly Collins, 17th, 68-8.5; Evan Rexroad, 18th, 68-0; Nevaeh Sculdt (PV), 64-4; Abby Cox (PV), 31st, 61-10; Montana Williams, 32nd, 61-9.5; Hadley Wallace (PV), 46th, 53-8.5; Evie Davis (PE), 58th, 41-7
Javelin
Ryann Paulsen, 3rd, 96-10; Ella Randall (PE), 9th, 84-6; Dallee Bingham (PV), 11th, 83-2.5; Nevaeh Sculdt (PV), 21st, 74-5; Jozie Ramos, 22nd, 73-5; Montana Williams, 30th, 67-1; Trinity Nesser (PV), 51-11; Emma Annis (PE), 59th, 39-8
High jump
Jozie Ramos, 3rd, 4-10; Alexis Conant, 13th, 4-2, Trinity Nesser (PV), 13th, 4-2
Pole vault
Sofia Kaaen, 5th, 6-6
Long jump
Ayla Bingham (PV), 7th, 13-8; Taylor Shold (PE), 20th, 12-4; Sofia Kaaen, 25th, 11-11; Jodi Bingham (PV), 40th, 10-8; Lani Pierce, 43rd, 10-5
