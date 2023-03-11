20230311_203948.jpg

The Baker girls receive the state championship medals Saturday night, March 11, 2023, at Forest Grove High School.

The Baker girls have won their second Class 4A state title, topping Gladstone 60-56 tonight at Forest Grove High School.

Jozie Ramos caps her award-winning career with 28 points, including four free throws in the final 16 seconds.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.