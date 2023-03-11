The Baker girls have won their second Class 4A state title, topping Gladstone 60-56 tonight at Forest Grove High School.
Jozie Ramos caps her award-winning career with 28 points, including four free throws in the final 16 seconds.
Fellow senior Macey Moore had 16 points. Both Ramos and Moore played the entire game.
"It's so awesome to win the championship," Ramos said. "We've been wanting to do this since we were fourth graders."
Moore said, "this is the way we wanted to go out. As seniors in our last game it couldn't be any better than this."
Ramos, Moore and fellow seniors Rylee Elms (six points), Sydnee Pierce (two points) and Brooklyn Jaca (four points, team-high four assists) accounted for 56 of Baker's 60 points in their final games as Bulldogs.
The game ended on a somewhat controversial note. With Baker leading 58-54 with 4 seconds left, Gladstone's Hanne Hopkins was fouled on a 3-point shot with three-tenths of a second left. She made the first two shots to make it 58-56, and missed the third. A Gladstone player rebounded the ball and made a shot, but the referees determined that the shot didn't hit the rim, giving the ball to Baker. Ramos was fouled at the buzzer and she made both free throws for the final margin. Gladstone coach Glenn Hopkins argued that the final free throw did hit the rim and that the shot should have counted, which would have tied the game at 58 and forced overtime.
Baker had one of its best offensive games of the season, making 19 of 33 shots, 58%. Gladstone, meanwhile, was 19 of 48, 40%. Baker also had a big advantage at the free throw line, making 20 of 29. Gladstone was just 13 of 24.
Baker trailed only once, 6-4 in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs led by 10 points twice in the third quarter, and again in the fourth quarter, at 50-40 with 3:24 left, before Gladstone rallied to tie it at 52 on Sam Jedrykowski's 3-pointer with 1:40 left.
Baker made 8 of 10 free throws thereafter to hold off the Gladiators.
The game was reminiscent of the first battle between the teams this season, back on Dec. 14 in a neutral site game at Stanfield. In that game Baker led 35-23 in the fourth quarter before the Gladiators rallied to get within one point before Baker prevailed 39-37.
Ramos was a unanimous pick for all-tournament first team, and Macey Moore was also a first-team pick.
Baker finished the season with a 25-2 record.
At halftime, Baker led 28-25. Baker has a big advantage at the free throw line, making 9 of 15 shots, while Gladstone is 3 of 10. Jozie Ramos leads all scorers with 16 points, and Macey Moore had six in the first half.
