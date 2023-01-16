The Baker/Powder Valley girls wrestling team finished sixth out of 24 teams at the Southridge Invite tournament Saturday, Jan. 14 in Beaverton.

Madison Meyer placed first, and Kacie Anderson and Marli Lind were both second in their weight divisions.

