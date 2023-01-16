The Baker/Powder Valley girls wrestling team finished sixth out of 24 teams at the Southridge Invite tournament Saturday, Jan. 14 in Beaverton.
Madison Meyer placed first, and Kacie Anderson and Marli Lind were both second in their weight divisions.
McKay Anderson finished third, and Lilly Collins was fifth.
Baker amassed 103 points. Hillsboro was first with 166 points.
The Bulldogs were initially scheduled to compete in a tournament in Idaho, but coach Josh Anderson said they decided instead to travel to Beaverton to compete against Oregon teams.
“We started out a little flat first thing in the morning,” Anderson said. “We lost two of our first round matches which was tough, but the team rallied to finish the tournament with 16 wins and eight losses.”
Anderson said he appreciated that Erin Lair, who started last summer as the Baker School District superintendent, attended a wrestling practice recently.
“She told the team that women’s wrestling is a new frontier,” Anderson said of Lair. “These girls are brave and are trailblazers in our school continuing to grow girls wrestling in Eastern Oregon. She encouraged the team to show humility and to understand that even though wrestling is an individual event, it is a team sport and your team only gets better if everyone is a good teammate. In the end, if you fail, everyone fails. If you succeed, everyone succeeds.
“These girls are a special group,” Anderson said. “They are good teammates and are making a difference in each other’s lives. Even though we had a long trip and some ups and downs, bumps and bruises and wins and losses, it was fun to see how well this group gets along. These girls are family and it’s great to hear them singing together and getting along so well during the bus rides.”
Baker will travel to Nyssa on Wednesday, Jan. 18 for a dual.
Southridge Invite
Baker individual results
Kylie Martin, 110 pounds
• Quarterfinal, lost to Emily Rayburn, West Salem, by major decision (14-5).
• Consolation round 3, lost to Elena Brown, McDaniel, 11-9.
“Kylie Martin has improved so much and was one of two wrestlers not to get pinned,” Anderson said. “In her second match she took some great shots and even turned her opponent getting near fall. She was a takedown away from tying the match.”
McKay Anderson, 130, 3rd, 17 team points
• Quarterfinal, def. Carley Ocampo, Liberty, by fall (3:53).
• Semifinal, lost to Kallee Kester, St. Helens, by fall (1:43).
• 3rd place, def. Namuondo O’Donnell, Hillsboro, by fall (3:07).
Kaci Anderson, 140, 2nd, 20 team points
• Quarterfinal, def. Danica Kirkwood, Hillsboro, by fall (1:10).
• Semifinal, def. Adriana Wallace, Southridge, by fall (55 seconds).
• Championship, lost to Rebecca McGee, Hillsboro, by fall (4:00).
“The Anderson twins had matching records on the day finishing with two wins by fall and one loss each,” Anderson said of his two daughters, McKay and Kaci. “McKay had probably the toughest bracket in the girls tournament. Her lone loss was in the semifinals to a 20-1 wrestler from St. Helens who finished in first place.”
“Kaci made it to the finals and had a heartbreaker ending in the finals. She was leading 5-4 and had a cradle locked up. In the process of taking her to her back and getting near fall points she was caught underneath on her back, getting pinned. She had a great day and got second place in her bracket.”
Lilly Collins, 145, 5th, 15 team points
• Round 1, lost to Brittanie Ely, Irrigon, by fall (3:18).
• Consolation round 1, def. Sara Travis, Reynolds, by injury forfeit.
• Consolation round 2, def. Ana Francisco, Parkrose, by fall (1:55).
• Consolation semifinal, def. Rubi Marroquin, Hillsboro, by fall (2:06).
• 5th place, def. McKenna Sanchez, West Salem, by major decision (10-1).
“She had the biggest bracket of the day with 18 wrestlers in it,” Anderson said of Collins. “After her loss she rallied around the team and was ready to go the rest of the day, finishing in fifth place. She ended up winning the consolation side of the bracket. She has been working on top pressure, riding and turns from the top and even tried some new techniques which worked well for her. Her improvements showed in her matches and I expect to see her to continue to improve as we get closer to the end of the year.”
Julianna Sandberg, 7 team points
• Round 1, def. Jaydn Islas, Milwaukie, by fall (3:57).
• Quarterfinal, lost to Reese Lawson, West Salem, by fall (1:16).
• Consolation round 2, def. Cheyenne Neihuser, Warrenton, by fall (22 seconds).
• Consolation semifinal, lost to Leticia Martinez, Hillsboro, 9-7.
“She has upped her intensity and being more aggressive has helped her find new ways to score,” Anderson said of Sandberg, who, like Lind, is from Powder Valley.
Marli Lind, 155, 2nd, 24 team points
• Round 1, def. Autumn Webb, West Salem, by fall (59 seconds).
• Quarterfinal, def. Megan Haase, Wilsonville, by fall (3:04).
• Semifinal, def. Tyler Brill, McDaniel, by fall (15 seconds).
• Championship, lost to Reese Lawson, West Salem, by fall (1:00).
“Marli Lind is showing her strength and combining it with her improvements in wrestling she was able to pin her first three opponents,” Anderson said. “She had a great tournament and it was great to see her make it to the finals where she lost to a very talented and undefeated girl from West Salem.”
Anderson said Lind has been recovering from an ankle injury.
“The last thing we want to do is have her start too early and reinjure herself,” Anderson said. “I am happy with her success and with her work ethic and toughness I can see her making the podium more and more this season and in the future.”
Madison Meyer, 190, 1st, 20 team points
• Round 1, def. Makenna Holmes, Central, by fall (52 seconds).
• Round 2, def. Analee Cruz, Woodburn, by fall (3:23).
• Round 3, def. Ava McNichol, Reynolds, by fall (56 seconds).
“Madi Meyer was our other wrestler not to get pinned in the tournament,” Anderson said. “She was sick last tournament and worked hard to get better this week. She had an amazing day, pinning all three of her opponents to take first place. I’m proud of her work this week, it hasn’t been easy for her being sick but she showed what grit and determination is all about.”
