Baker’s boys golfers battled players from several schools as well as a brisk wind to claim the team title at the Baker Invitational tournament on Monday, April 24 at Quail Ridge.
Baker’s Isaiah Jones tied Ontario’s Tyce Helmick for the best round, at two-over par 72.
Helmick was named medalist based on his better score on one handicap hole.
Baker easily won the team title with 319 strokes from its top four players. That was 28 strokes better than runner-up Homedale, Idaho. Ambrose, Idaho, was third at 360.
“Pretty tough conditions,” Baker coach Mike Long said. “It’s a pretty big event, we get the Idaho schools and Greater Oregon League as well, so it’s a good preview of what districts are gonna be like.”
Long said Jones played a fine round despite the inclement weather.
“Isaiah did well to shoot 2 over in 30 mph winds, with a double bogey,” Long said.
“He’s pretty adaptable when stuff doesn’t go right.”
Baker freshman Eli Long was alone in second place, three strokes back at 75.
“Eli shot 75 in his first home tournament, he was actually 3 under on the back six holes, which is impressive,” said Mike Long, who is Eli’s dad as well as his coach.
Baker had a full contingent of players, with Jaxon Logsdon, who also plays baseball, on the course.
Logsdon carded a round of 85, followed by Kaden Conklin with 87.
“His best golf is yet to come,” Mike Long said of Conklin.
Also playing for Baker, Grant Gambleton had a round of 103, and Xander Rexroad was at 136.
In addition to Homedale and Ambrose, Ontario, La Grande, Pendleton, Fruitland, Burns, Vale and Cole Valley brought full teams. Nixyaawii, Nyssa and Union also competed, but with fewer than four players each.
Girls tournament
On Tuesday, April 25 at La Grande, Baker’s Gretchen Morgan was the
only Bulldog to compete in a tournament.
Morgan carded a round of 103, 13 strokes behind medalist Natasha
Lane.
Long said Lilly Wilson, who also plays softball, should join Morgan in competing at the district tournament in May.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon.
