CORVALLIS — The Baker boys golf team is one round away from winning the school's first team state golf championship.
The Bulldogs are 15 strokes ahead of second-place Molalla after the first day of the two-day state tournament at Trysting Tree Golf Club. Crook County is one shot behind Molalla.
In individual standings, Eli Long and Isaiah Jones are tied for fourth after both carding rounds of 3-over par 74. That's four shots behind current leader Owen Bascom of North Bend. Jaxon Logsdon shot a 79 and is tied for 16th, Kaden Conklin had a round of 82 and is tied for 27th, and Palmer Chandler shot 83 and is tied for 31st.
Baker finished second in the 2022 state tournament.
The second and final round will be Tuesday, May 16.
