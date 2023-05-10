The Baker boys golf team dominated at the district tournament, winning the team title by more than 100 strokes over runner-up Pendleton/Griswold on Monday and Tuesday, May 8 and 9 at Birch Creek in Pendleton.
The Bulldogs advanced to the Class 4A state tournament May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.
Baker claimed three of the top four spots in the individual standings, and four of the top six.
Eli Long paced Baker with a two-day total of 155 (74 and 81), a single shot behind individual champion Tyce Helmick of Ontario (80, 74).
Baker’s Isaiah Jones was third at 157 (80, 77) and Jaxon Logsdon was fourth at 169 (79, 90).
Kaden Conklin was sixth with a two-day total of 181 (92, 89).
On Monday Baker’s Grant Gambleton shot a nine-hole score 56, and on Tuesday Palmer Chandler had a round of 92 for 18 holes.
Baker’s Gretchen Morgan competed as an individual in the girls tournament, with a two-day score of 224, placing 15th overall.
“It was a long two days,” Baker coach Mike Long said, reflecting lightning delays and rain that marred the event.
Lightning postponed the start of the tournament for three hours on Monday, and players finished nine holes before dark.
“It ended up being a lot of time on the bus, tough circumstances for the kids, we didn’t plan to stay,” Long said.
Play started on Tuesday at 8 a.m., forcing Baker to leave town at 5:30 a.m., and players had to get through 27 holes.
Long says the delays added up to the teams all being “physically and mentally exhausted. And the course, with the rain we had, it was the thickest rough I’ve seen in a long time.”
Baker’s team score (top four players) was 662 strokes, 122 better than Pendleton/Griswold. La Grande was third at 786, and Ontario fourth at 817.
Long said he expects Baker to have lower scores at state. Eli Long, Jones and Logsdon have all shot in the 70s in previous tournaments.
In last year’s state tournament Jones tied for fourth and Baker tied for second in the team standings, just three strokes behind champion Banks.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.