Isaiah

Isaiah Jones, shown here playing at Quail Ridge Golf Course in April, placed third in the district tournament on May 9, 2023, at Birch Creek in Pendleton.

 Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald

The Baker boys golf team dominated at the district tournament, winning the team title by more than 100 strokes over runner-up Pendleton/Griswold on Monday and Tuesday, May 8 and 9 at Birch Creek in Pendleton.

The Bulldogs advanced to the Class 4A state tournament May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.

