Another tournament, another victory for the Baker boys golf team.
Double victory, actually.
With freshman Eli Long winning medalist honors with a round of 69 and teammate Isaiah Jones tied for second at 73, the Bulldogs easily won the team title at Scotch Pines Golf Course in Payette, Idaho, on Monday, May 1.
"This year, in the time that I’ve coached I've never had two kids that are shooting at or around par," said coach Mike Long.
Baker’s team total of 313 strokes was far ahead of runner-up Burns, at 352.
With a small team and two leading figures such as Eli and Isaiah, younger players as well continue to make playing gains, says coach Long, "it helps the younger guys coming up because they can watch guys who can work their way around the course and can score."
Jaxon Logsdon, who also plays baseball for the Bulldogs, carded a round of 82 to place fifth, and Kaden Conklin rounded out Baker’s team score with an 89.
Freshman Xander Rexroad shot a round of 107 (the top four scores count toward the team total).
"Jaxon won the district championship last year, and so he’s very capable of that. Kaden Conklin has been low 80s in tournaments, so with the 4 guys we put out there it’s going to be more fun in the next couple weeks,” said Long.
Baker coach Mike Long pointed out that among the Bulldogs’ district opponents competing at Scotch Pines, Baker was 51 strokes ahead of La Grande (third overall, 364 strokes) and 64 better than Ontario (fourth overall, 377).
Although Baker didn’t field a girls team, Gretchen Morgan competed as an individual, shooting a round of 110.
The Baker boys performance followed a similarly dominating performance at the La Grande Country Club on April 28. Long was medalist with a round of 74, while Jones fired a 77 to place second.
The Baker boys and girls will travel to Birch Creek in Pendleton on Friday, May 5 for a tournament starting at 9 a.m.
"That’s the same course we’re gonna play Monday," said Long, on May 8th/9th they'll be attending districts in the same location, "so it’ll be sort of a practice round for us, most of these kids have seen that course before, but always nice to play again beforehand."
For Gretchen Morgan it'll be a 1A-4A individual event, the boys will have the league standard teams, Ontario, La Grande and Pendleton itself.
Long is surprised Pendleton hasn't been as competitive this year, previously being 5A, but has been thinking beyond districts as well. Long says his team-trip to Corvallis last month should help significantly when they hit the greens on May 15.
