Athletes from Baker High School’s fall sports teams gathered Wednesday night, Nov. 9 in the BHS auditorium but the purpose was to celebrate their academic achievements as well as what they did on the court and field.

Buell Gonzales Jr., the Baker School District’s athletic director, said all Bulldog teams — boys and girls soccer and cross-country, volleyball and football — had cumulative grade point averages in the top 10 for the Class 4A ranks.

