Buell Gonzales Jr., left, athletic director for the Baker School District, recognized the Baker High School volleyball team for athletic and academic achievements during a fall sports dessert Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in the BHS auditorium.
Athletes from Baker High School’s fall sports teams gathered Wednesday night, Nov. 9 in the BHS auditorium but the purpose was to celebrate their academic achievements as well as what they did on the court and field.
Buell Gonzales Jr., the Baker School District’s athletic director, said all Bulldog teams — boys and girls soccer and cross-country, volleyball and football — had cumulative grade point averages in the top 10 for the Class 4A ranks.
“I want all the parents, and all the kids, to celebrate the accomplishments that all the kids had throughout the season,” Gonzales said. “The ultimate purpose of them doing well in the classroom is what we’re all about.”
Gonzales started, however, with special appreciation for the staff helping the whole way. This included recognition to Becky Cross of BHS food services, to Wayne Paxton and his bus drivers and transportation staff, and to Summer Curry and the custodial, maintenance and grounds crew, noting the renovations completed in the gym and well-maintained fields, and thanks as well for those giving their time at games to manage clocks, scores, filming, and announcements.
The ceremony was also a farewell for Courtney Raley, the high school’s athletic trainer for the past four years.
In hiring Raley, Gonzales said, “every prayer I ever asked was answered. She has provided a level of care that is unmatched in any high school that you will ever go to or see.”
He sent Raley off with a bouquet of flowers, and the students and parents in attendance reacted with a standing ovation.
Raley said she had been honored to help care for Baker athletes.
