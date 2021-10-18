Baker scored in a variety of ways in a 27-14 win over Ontario Friday, Oct. 15 at Ontario that boosted the Bulldogs’ record to 3-4.
Baker sophomore Malaki Myer had two long touchdown runs in the first half, the first on a punt return and later on an interception.
Senior running back Gauge Bloomer had a pair of touchdown runs in the second half.
“That helped — early scores, special team scores, which was kind of nice to see,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “We’ve set a goal, we wanted a defensive score, we always set a goal to get a special teams turnover or score so we were feeling pretty good about ourselves.”
Baker struggled early with an interception on the first offensive series.
But after the Baker defense forced an Ontario punt, Myer took the kick back 65 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 Baker lead.
Later in the half, Myer grabbed a bobbled Ontario pass and returned it 79 yards for another score and a 13-0 Baker lead.
It was the first of Myer’s two interceptions, and the Bulldogs’ total of four, as freshman Jaxon Logsdon also picked off a pair of Tiger passes.
Although Baker led 13-0 at halftime, Ramos said he instilled in the Bulldogs the importance of having a strong start offensively in the second half, since Baker hadn’t scored an offensive touchdown.
“We felt like we needed to get some momentum, we hadn’t really gotten an offensive flow going yet,” Ramos said.
Not finding much success in the air, the Bulldogs relied on Bloomer, who gained 168 yards on 25 carries.
Bloomer also accounted for Baker’s two touchdowns in the second half, running it in from 29 yards at the end of the third quarter, and from two yards out midway through the fourth.
“We had to establish a ground game, and we did kind of wear them down a little bit once we had the ground game going,” Ramos said. “We run blocked better, we got Gauge going, and we were able to march down the field.”
Ontario scored its two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but Baker recovered two onside kicks, preventing the Tigers from getting additional possessions.
“It was two critical special teams plays out of our guys to field those onside kicks properly,” Ramos said. “Special teams was solid, we covered (the) punt well, we covered kickoffs well, they (Ontario) tried to run a fake punt and we stopped that, so our special teams was pretty solid.”
Ramos wasn’t entirely satisfied with the defensive effort against the Tigers, who are 1-5 on the season.
“We seemed like we were a little content to just let Ontario step back and complete passes,” Ramos said. “We need to be a little more aggressive defensively to just not allow that to happen, credit to them (Ontario), they played a good game.”
Tate Powell had two carries for 23 yards, and Dylon Freeman added 11 yards on two carries.
Myer caught two of Paul Hobson’s passes for nine yards, and Hudson Spike had one reception for seven yards.
“We were happy with the win,” Ramos said, “but we weren’t satisfied with the performance, we know that every step we take moving forward is to finish strong.”
Baker returns to the road this Friday, Oct. 22, traveling to Burns to take on the Hilanders at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs will return home on Oct. 29 for the Homecoming game against La Grande, also at 7 p.m.
