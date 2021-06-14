Baker took a big early lead then held off Nyssa’s rallies to win 59-55 in the battle of the Bulldogs at Nyssa on Friday, June 11.
Baker jumped to a 23-14 lead after one quarter.
“I think we jumped out early on them, they kind of weathered the storm a little bit, they hung in there,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said.
Baker struggled in the second quarter, scoring just eight points as Nyssa scored 14 to narrow Baker’s lead to 31-28 at the break.
Baker extended the lead to 45-38 after three quarters, but wasn’t able to put the game away until late.
“It just stayed close throughout,” Jones said. “They kept hitting shots, and we kept missing shots.”
Seniors Gabe Gambleton and Jake Wright led the way for Baker. Gambleton had 17 points and Wright, playing for the Bulldogs for the last time as he heads to Oregon State University to play football, added 16.
“Our guards fed him (Wright) the ball and he did a good job of getting open, catching the ball and finishing,” Jones said. “It was good for him to go out that way in his last high school game, he was trying to get a dunk but it didn’t work out that way.”
Freshman Paul Hobson added 12 points.
With the win, Baker ended a two-game losing streak and improved to 6-3 on the season.
“To leave there with a win after a long week was cool for us,” Jones said.
The win over Nyssa was Baker’s fourth game in five days.
Baker will finish its season with three games in three days, starting today at Ontario.
“I just hope they go out and play hard, and just finish strong and have fun,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.